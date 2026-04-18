IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad Stadium stats
Chennai Super Kings have shown signs of recovery after a shaky start to their campaign. They have managed to secure two wins in their last few matches, earning valuable points and regaining some confiShashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is set to host Match 27 of IPL 2026 on Saturday, April 18, featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in what promises to be another exciting clash.
SRH come into this fixture riding high on confidence after a strong victory over Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing. Despite missing experienced bowlers Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel, debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain stole the spotlight, both registering impressive four-wicket hauls. The team will look to carry forward that momentum against CSK.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have shown signs of recovery after a shaky start to their campaign. They have managed to secure two wins in their last few matches, earning valuable points and regaining some confidence. However, MS Dhoni is still not fully fit, and fans may need to wait longer for his return to action.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Pitch Report for SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is generally known for its batting-friendly surface, where batters can play their shots freely once they settle in. However, the most recent match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals showed that bowlers can also make a strong impact if they maintain disciplined lines and lengths.
Despite the pitch favoring stroke play, it is not one-sided, as both teams have found success depending on execution. The conditions usually keep matches competitive, with no total appearing completely out of reach.
Because of this, teams often prefer chasing, as the surface tends to stay consistent under lights and offers better clarity for batting in the second innings, making fielding first a smart option after winning the toss.
IPL 2026: SRH win/loss record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
SRH have played a total of 120 matches at this venue, winning 72 and losing 44. Four matches have ended with no result or a tie.
IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Chennai Super Kings have played 6 matches at this ground, winning 3 and losing 3.
IPL 2026: SRH vs CSK head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
| SRH vs CSK H2H in Hyderabad
| Match Date
| Winner
| Margin
| May 08, 2013
| CSK
| 77 runs
| May 02, 2015
| SRH
| 22 runs
| Apr 17, 2019
| SRH
| 6 wickets
| Apr 05, 2024
| SRH
| 6 wickets
| Apr 25, 2025
| SRH
| 5 wickets
What happened in the last IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
The most recent IPL game at this venue was Match 21 of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The hosts won the match by 57 runs.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Key stats
| Rajiv Gandhi Int’l STadium key stats (In IPL Since 2025)
| Metric
| Details
| Matches
| 8
| Bat 1st Won
| 2
| Bat 2nd Won
| 5
| No Result
| 1
| Match
| Match 27 – SRH vs CSK
| Avg 1st Inns Score
| 198/7
| Lowest Total Defended
| 216
| Highest Target Chased
| 246
| 200+ Totals
| 5 times in 8 matches
| Sixes Per Match
| 19
| Pace – Overs %
| 69.00%
| Pace – Wickets
| 72
| Pace – Average
| 27
| Pace – Economy
| 9.9
| Pace – Balls/Wicket
| 16
| Spin – Overs %
| 31.00%
| Spin – Wickets
| 16
| Spin – Average
| 53.2
| Spin – Economy
| 9.7
| Spin – Balls/Wicket
| 33