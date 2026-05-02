IPL 2026: SRH vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 45 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 3.

The Orange Army endured a shaky beginning to their campaign, losing three of their first four matches. However, after making significant changes to their bowling attack, the side—led by Pat Cummins—found momentum and is now riding a five-game winning streak. Another victory in this clash could propel them to the top of the standings.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have also staged a comeback. The three-time champions struggled early, losing five of their first six encounters, but have since bounced back with consecutive wins. Their latest triumph came against the Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling Super Over finish.

KKR are likely to receive a significant boost ahead of this fixture, with Matheesha Pathirana expected to make his debut for the franchise. His presence could be pivotal as KKR look to counter SRH’s formidable batting lineup. IPL 2026: SRH vs KKR Playing 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga. Impact Player: Sakib Hussain Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head in IPL Total matches played: 31 SRH won: 11 KKR won: 19 ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC's Kyle Jamieson handed demerit point for Sooryavanshi send off No result: 1 Squads of Both Teams SRH Squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra KKR Squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Tejasvi Dahiya, Prashant Solanki, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra

IPL 2026 Match Details: SRH vs KKR (May 3) Which teams will clash on May 3 in IPL 2026? Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 45. Where will the SRH vs KKR match be played? The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. What time will the SRH vs KKR toss happen? The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. Which TV channels will broadcast SRH vs KKR live? The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 2 HD/SD.