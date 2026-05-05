IPL 2026: SRH vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The race for the playoffs has started to heat up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, and in a crucial match in that race, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 49 of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6.

PBKS are currently leading the points table with 13 points in nine matches, while SRH are at the third spot with 12 points in 10 matches. While a loss for either side will not have any immediate repercussions for them, it will definitely open a crack in the top-four race.

In terms of playing 11, both PBKS and SRH have been exceptional with the bat; however, their bowling has let them down. For PBKS, their star bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen are leaking runs. In a similar fashion for SRH, except Eshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain, no other bowler has been consistent in their performance.

ALSO READ: RR sale controversy: Somani-led consortium flags transparency issue Notably, both teams are coming fresh off a loss in their last game and will be looking to get back to winning ways quickly to avoid getting stuck in the middle of the table.

IPL 2026: SRH vs PBKS playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Sakib Hussain

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitch Owen

SRH vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 25

PBKS won: 8

SRH won: 17

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey

IPL 2026 match on May 6: SRH vs PBKS live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 6 (Wednesday) in IPL 2026?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will clash in match 49 of IPL 2026 on May 6 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 match?

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

When will the live toss for the SRH vs PBKS take place?

The live toss for the SRH vs PBKS cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 6.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 match in India?