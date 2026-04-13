IPL 2026 SRH vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad Stadium stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face a stern test when they host an in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 21 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today. Playing their second home game, SRH will be desperate to fix their bowling issues, which have cost them dearly this season. Despite posting 200-plus totals on multiple occasions, their inability to defend those scores has exposed a fragile bowling attack.

Conditions in Hyderabad are expected to favour batters once again, raising the likelihood of another run-fest. SRH may prefer chasing, where their aggressive batting unit can take full advantage of the surface without scoreboard pressure.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have been the standout side so far. With four wins in four matches, they have showcased remarkable balance across departments. Their top order has laid strong foundations, the middle order has finished games efficiently, while both spin and pace units have complemented each other well.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Heading into the contest, RR hold the edge due to their consistency and depth, but SRH’s familiarity with conditions could still make this an evenly fought battle.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Pitch report for SRH vs RR, IPL 2026

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is expected to be a batting paradise, with a flat deck, consistent bounce and a quick outfield aiding stroke play. High-scoring encounters are common here, with totals in the 190–200 range often proving par or even below par.

While the pitch largely favours batters, fast bowlers can extract some movement early on with the new ball, making the powerplay an important phase. As the game progresses, spinners tend to play a key role through the middle overs by controlling the scoring rate and picking up crucial wickets.

Another major factor at this venue is dew, which generally sets in during the second innings. This makes defending totals tricky and often tilts the balance in favour of teams chasing, making the toss a significant advantage.

IPL 2026: SRH win/loss record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 50 matches in the IPL at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, out of which they have won 24 matches and have been on the losing end on 25 occasions. One match ended in no contest.

IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have played a total of nine matches at this venue; they have won three games and have ended on the losing side on the other six occasions.

IPL 2026: SRH vs RR head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date SRH RR SRH 44 runs Hyderabad Mar 23, 2025 SRH RR SRH 1 run Hyderabad May 2, 2024 SRH RR RR 72 runs Hyderabad Apr 2, 2023 SRH RR SRH 5 wickets Hyderabad Mar 29, 2019 SRH RR SRH 9 wickets Hyderabad Apr 9, 2018 SRH RR SRH 23 runs Hyderabad May 17, 2013

What happened in the last IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was Match 10 of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

SRH, batting first, posted 156 for 9 on the board. In reply, LSG chased down the target with five wickets in hand and a ball to spare.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Key stats