IPL 2026: Sri Lanka issues NOCs for Chameera, Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis to participate in the IPL 2026 after the trio successfully completed its physical performance tests.

Pacer Chameera and opener Nissanka are part of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming edition of the IPL, while all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has been retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that players who have requested to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be issued only upon successfully passing SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test," the governing body said in a statement.

"At present, SLC is conducting an eight-week specialized physical training program for all nationally contracsed players. This initiative aims to enhance players' physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments. ALSO READ: KKR sweat over pace options as Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL 2026 "Accordingly, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis have been issued NOCs to participate in the IPL," the SLC added. However, Nuwan Thushara (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants), Eshan Malinga (SRH) and Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders) will have to wait for their NOCs. "Nuwan Thushara's eligibility for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the IPL will be subject to the outcome of his Physical Performance Test.