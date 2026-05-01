IPL 2026: Starc makes DC return vs RR; replaces Chameera in the playing 11

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) have received a huge boost ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, as their star Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc has made his much-awaited return for the franchise after missing the early stages due to injury.

Starc, who joined DC’s camp a few days ago, received NOC from Cricket Australia (CA), which allowed him to take part in the tournament starting May 1. The announcement of Starc’s return was made during the toss.

IPL 2026 Match 43, RR vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Skipper Axar, after being invited to bowl first by RR skipper Riyan Parag, who won the toss, said that DC have made three changes in the playing 11, including Starc, who makes his way into the side in place of Dushmantha Chameera.