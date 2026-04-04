IPL 2026 stats: DC vs MI pitch report, Arun Jaitley stadium highest score

Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening clash of the doubleheader at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today, in IPL 2026. Delhi skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day. Both teams come into this encounter on the back of wins, promising an intriguing contest for fans in the capital.
Under the leadership of Axar Patel, DC began their season with a determined victory against Lucknow Super Giants. While chasing a target of 142 on a tricky Ekana pitch, the Capitals stumbled early, losing four wickets in the powerplay. However, the middle order steadied the ship, steering the team to a six-wicket win with 17 balls to spare. This composed performance has given DC a solid start and plenty of confidence heading into their next game.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, also started strong, overcoming Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring thriller. Despite conceding over 200 runs, MI’s batsmen showed resilience and skill to chase down the total in 19.1 overs, securing a six-wicket victory. This marked MI’s first win in an opening match since the 2012 season, adding a psychological boost to the team.
With both sides displaying form and momentum, fans can expect a competitive and closely contested battle at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
In 2025, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi hosted seven IPL matches, with the team batting first emerging victorious in four of them. The pitch provides a balanced surface suitable for both batters and bowlers, though bowlers tend to have a slight edge.
Spinners have consistently been influential at this venue, and their impact is expected to continue. Fast bowlers also benefit from good bounce and carry in the early overs, offering ample opportunities to strike during the powerplay.
IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
DC have played a total of 56 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 25 matches and losing 29 of them over the years. 2 matches have ended in a no result or tie.
IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium