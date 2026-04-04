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IPL 2026 stats: GT vs RR pitch report, Narendra Modi stadium highest score

Historically, in 18 T20 games at this venue, the average first-innings score has been around 178, highlighting the flat and consistent nature of the track.

GT vs RR IPL 2026 pitch report
GT vs RR IPL 2026 pitch report
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 7:05 PM IST
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The Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 9 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), with the encounter scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, tonight. Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night.  Both sides, coming off contrasting results in their opening games, promise an intriguing contest.
 
GT will be looking to recover after a narrow loss to Punjab Kings in their season opener at New Chandigarh. Despite posting a competitive total of 162/6, the Titans’ bowling unit struggled to defend the score, allowing PBKS to chase it down with five balls to spare. Nevertheless, the Titans can take heart from their batting performance, which showed depth and intent. Their bowlers, however, will need to deliver under pressure if GT are to secure their first win of the tournament.
 
On the other hand, RR enter this match brimming with confidence after an emphatic victory against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. The Royals’ bowlers, led by Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, restricted CSK to just 127, and their batters completed the chase in a mere 12.1 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive 52 off 17 balls stole the show, with Yashasvi Jaiswal anchoring the innings effectively.
 
With both sides boasting strong lineups featuring destructive batters and quality bowlers, GT will aim to address their bowling lapses, while RR will look to maintain their momentum and aggressive approach.
 
Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch Report for GT vs RR
 
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is widely regarded as a haven for batters, offering a surface that generally favors strokeplay. While the pitch is predominantly batting-friendly, pacers can occasionally extract some movement and bounce, making it slightly challenging early on. 
 
Historically, in 18 T20 games at this venue, the average first-innings score has been around 178, highlighting the flat and consistent nature of the track. This suggests that teams batting first can post competitive totals, and chasing sides are rarely under severe pressure. 
 
With Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals both boasting aggressive batting lineups, the stage is set for an exciting, high-scoring encounter. Expect plenty of boundaries, big hits, and an entertaining contest at one of India’s premier cricketing arenas. 
 
IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium
 
GT have played a total of 24 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, winning 16 matches and losing 8 of them over the years. 
 
IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium
 
RR have played a total of 21 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium and have won 13 matches over the years, losing the other 8.
 
IPL 2026: GT vs RR head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium 
GT vs RR H2H in Ahmedabad
Date Match Winner Margin
May 29, 2022 GT vs RR GT 7 wickets
Apr 16, 2023 GT vs RR RR 3 wickets
Apr 9, 2025 GT vs RR GT 58 runs
 
What happened in the last IPL match played at Narendra Modi Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was during IPL 2025 between RCB and PBKS. RCB won the IPL title last year, winning by 6 runs in the final.
 
Narendra Modi Stadium: Key stats 
Narendra Modi Stadium key T20I stats (in 2026)
Category Stats
Matches 7
Bat 1st Won 5
Bat 2nd Won 2
Avg 1st Innings Score 198/6
Lowest Total Defended 187
Highest Target Chased 177
200+ Totals 2
Sixes Per Match 18
Pace Bowling  
Overs % 65.00%
Wickets 61
Average 26.6
Economy 9.2
Balls Per Wicket 17
Spin Bowling  
Overs % 35.00%
Wickets 27
Average 32.9
Economy 9.4
Balls Per Wicket 21
    

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansRajasthan Royals

First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

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