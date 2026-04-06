IPL 2026 stats: KKR vs PBKS pitch report, Kolkata stadium highest score

In the 12th match of IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS). KKR have struggled so far, suffering a 65-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game, marking back-to-back defeats this season.

Chasing 226, KKR’s innings never fully recovered. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 52 off 29 balls, with support from Rinku Singh’s 35, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered as KKR were bowled out for 161. On the bowling front, Blessing Muzarabani stood out with figures of 4/41, while Vaibhav Arora claimed two wickets.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, enter the match in high spirits after a 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 210, PBKS completed the target in 18.4 overs, led by strong contributions from Prabhsimran Singh (43), Shreyas Iyer (50), and Priyansh Arya (39 off 11). Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/38), along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, and Marco Jansen, ensured CSK’s total was kept under control.

Both sides will be eager to carry forward momentum and strengthen their standings in IPL 2026 with a win in this crucial encounter.

Eden gardens Stadium: Pitch Report for RCB vs CSK

In recent years, the iconic Eden Gardens has earned a reputation for being one of the flattest pitches in the IPL. Matches at this venue often turn into high-scoring affairs, with the fast outfield contributing significantly to quick running between the wickets and boundary hits. Batsmen generally find it easier to play their shots, and spinners often have limited assistance from the surface, making it a challenging pitch for bowlers.