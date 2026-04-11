IPL 2026 stats: PBKS vs SRH pitch report, Mullanpur stadium highest score

Match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2026 will feature Punjab Kings (PBKS) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a highly anticipated clash. Punjab have made a strong start to the season, securing consecutive wins before their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain.

With five points in hand, they currently occupy second place on the table and will aim to extend their winning momentum. The side will also look to carry forward the confidence gained from last season and continue their impressive form.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this fixture after a setback, having lost their previous match by five wickets to Lucknow Super Giants. SRH posted 156 while batting first but failed to defend the total as Lucknow chased it down in the final over.

Even though Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56) played well with the bat, the bowling attack struggled to contain the opposition. Harsh Dubey stood out with two wickets, while Eshan Malinga and Shivang Kumar picked up one wicket each.

Mullanpur Stadium: Pitch report for PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is one of the few IPL venues where bowlers can find some assistance. In this afternoon encounter, dew is unlikely to play any role, which means conditions should remain relatively consistent throughout the match. The pitch is expected to be on the slower side, making stroke play a bit challenging, especially for batters looking to attack from the beginning.

Instead of playing aggressive shots right away, batters will need to take their time, settle in, and build their innings carefully. Scoring runs freely may not be easy, as the surface could demand patience and smart shot selection. Overall, it is likely to be a surface where discipline with both bat and ball will be crucial, and teams will need to earn every run rather than relying on pure hitting power.

IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Mullanpur Stadium

PBKS have played a total of 11 matches at Mullanpur Stadium, winning 4 and losing 7 over the years.

IPL 2026: SRH win/loss record at Mullanpur Stadium

SRH have played only once at this venue in IPL 2025, winning by 2 runs.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs SRH head-to-head at Mullanpur Stadium

PBKS and SRH will be facing each other for the second time at this venue in the Indian Premier League. The first encounter in IPL 2025 went in the favour of SRH who won the tie by 2 runs.

What happened in the last IPL match at Mullanpur Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Mullanpur Stadium saw Punjab Kings in action earlier this season, where the hosts registered a competitive 3-wicket win against Gujarat Titans.