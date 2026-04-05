IPL 2026 stats: RCB vs CSK pitch report, Chinnaswamy stadium highest score
RCB began their campaign on a high note with a solid win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and will now be looking to continue their momentum in their second consecutive home game.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2026 tonight promises to be thrilling, as it takes place at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and decided to field first on the night.
RCB began their campaign on a high note with a solid win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and will now be looking to continue their momentum in their second consecutive home game.
Chennai Super Kings, however, have struggled to find their rhythm, losing both of their opening matches. They were defeated first by Rajasthan Royals and then by Punjab Kings at Chepauk, with both losses coming while defending a total. The team will need to tighten their bowling performance to turn things around.
Chinnaswamy Stadium: Pitch Report for RCB vs CSK
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has long been recognized as a batting paradise, offering conditions that favor stroke-making and big totals. Its flat pitch and short boundaries often allow batters to play freely, leading to high-scoring encounters that excite fans. Despite this, spinners have consistently made their presence felt, using variations and clever flight to pick up crucial wickets and stem the flow of runs.
Over the years, the stadium has witnessed some memorable IPL battles, many of which have gone down to the wire, thrilling spectators with nail-biting finishes. Historically, the team batting second has often found success at this venue, chasing down challenging targets with relative ease thanks to predictable bounce and true-paced outfields.
Considering recent trends and the characteristics of the pitch, it’s expected that the team chasing on Sunday will again have an advantage, making for another exciting, high-scoring contest in Bengaluru.
IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at Chinnaswamy Stadium
RCB have played a total of 118 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 70 matches and losing 44 of them over the years. 4 matches have ended in a no result or tie.
IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at Chinnaswamy Stadium
CSK have played a total of 23 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium and have won 10 match over the years, losing the other 12. 1 match ended in no result.
IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK head-to-head at Chinnaswamy Stadium
| RCB vs CSK H2H at Chinnaswamy
| Match Date
| Winner
| Margin
| Ground
| May 3, 2025
| RCB
| 2 runs
| Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
| May 18, 2024
| RCB
| 27 runs
| Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
| Apr 17, 2023
| CSK
| 8 runs
| Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
| May 24, 2014
| CSK
| 8 wickets
| Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
| May 22, 2011
| RCB
| 8 wickets
| Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
| Apr 25, 2012
| No Result
| -
| Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
| Apr 28, 2008
| CSK
| 13 runs
| Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
| Mar 23, 2010
| RCB
| 36 runs
| Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
| Apr 21, 2019
| RCB
| 1 run
| Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
| Apr 25, 2018
| CSK
| 5 wickets
| Bengaluru (Chinnaswamy)
What happened in the last IPL match played at Chinnaswamy Stadium?
The last IPL match played at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was during IPL 2025 between RCB and SRH and the hosts won the tie by 6 wickets on the night.