IPL 2026: The boys were tired of losing - CSK bowling coach Simons

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons said three successive defeats did not dent the side's spirit but admitted the players were "tired of losing" as the five-time champions finally opened their account in IPL 2026.

CSK snapped their losing streak with a commanding 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals here on Saturday night.

"The boys really were desperate to win this one today. I think we were tired of losing after losing three in a row," Simons told reporters after CSK bowled out DC for 189.

"The mood in the changing room tonight is obviously really good, but it never really dropped. I think people looked at the RCB game and thought, oh, we were a long way behind. We didn't think we were a long way behind.

"In this tournament, you need to get on the roll and you need to get the positivity going There's a lot of positive to be around the camp after a win like this but even leading into it, the practices have been good, the attitudes have been good." Asked if something was lacking in the previous games, the South African said: "No, I don't think so. I mean, think it's a lack of self-belief. It's funny, often fielding is the mood of a team. And Sarfaraz takes a catch like this, it just lifts everybody. "So those little things are important. But I don't think it was lacking. I just think it was particularly abundant today. So there was there was a certain attitude about the guys rather than anything else but now the self-belief has always been there." It was a clinical performance as Sanju Samson returned to form with a 56-ball 115, while Ayush Mhatre struck a fluent 59 to power CSK to 212 for 2. Jamie Overton then claimed four wickets for 18 runs to bowl DC out for 189.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: LSG vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Samson not far behind Dhoni when it comes to calmness Heaping praise on Samson, Simons said: "I've been privileged to spend many years being involved with MS Dhoni, he's one of calmest cricketers I've ever come across and Sanju Samson is not far behind that. He just understands the game from that perspective. "I've seen no panic, no sense of this. Just the way it goes. That ball goes, the one ball goes for four to the boundary instead he gets caught. There was never any doubt that this was coming.

"And I think the mindset of a cricketer of his stature is important. You just got to keep trusting and believing in your quality and certainly he's got that sort of in abundance." On the bowling effort, Simons said: "what was really good tonight from a bowling perspective is the point you make, the way the guys stuck to the plan, understood the dimensions of the field and the batsmen's technically where we could bowl and shouldn't bowl. So really good execution of plan." Overton rattled everyone Simons was also impressed with Overton. "Everyone knows, you want to take the game square at Chepauk. And Jamie's got that sort of pace that he can do it and rattle. I mean, he's rattled everybody tonight with the pace that he had.