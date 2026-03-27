IPL 2026: Thushara not to feature in RCB's playing 11 vs SRH on March 28

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), for the first time ever in their history, are set to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign as defending champions when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening game of IPL 2026 on Saturday, March 28.

However, just a day before the tournament opener, RCB’s already depleted pace line-up has suffered another big blow as Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara has been denied a no-objection certificate (NOC) by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after failing the fitness test.

Fitness test setback delays Thushara’s IPL entry

Thushara’s absence comes after he failed to clear a mandatory fitness test conducted by SLC, which is a prerequisite for granting players a no-objection certificate (NOC) to participate in overseas leagues like the IPL. Without the NOC, the pacer is ineligible to feature in the tournament.

ALSO READ: Slapgate to CSK ban: Controversies that took place in the IPL history According to a media report from ESPNcricinfo, SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva confirmed that Thushara did not meet the required benchmark in the fitness assessment. The test, which evaluates players across five different metrics, requires a minimum score of 17 out of 29. Thushara fell short of this mark, leading to his temporary exclusion. Opening games under threat, more uncertainty ahead As things stand, Thushara will miss at least RCB’s season opener against SRH. His availability for the second fixture against Chennai Super Kings on April 5 also remains doubtful. Even if he is to return soon, he must first pass a repeat fitness test.

SLC regulations stipulate that players can reattempt the test only after a gap of four to five days, giving Thushara a narrow window to regain eligibility. However, failure to clear subsequent tests could have more serious implications, potentially ruling him out of competitive cricket for an extended period. Sri Lankan trio facing fitness concerns Thushara is not the only Sri Lankan player dealing with fitness issues ahead of IPL 2026. Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga are also currently sidelined due to injuries and have not yet undergone their respective fitness tests required for IPL clearance. Pathirana, who was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a significant sum in the auction, is recovering from a calf strain sustained during the T20 World Cup. He is expected to join the squad only around mid-April, as he continues his rehabilitation process.