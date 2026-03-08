IPL 2026 to begin on March 28; fixtures and venues to be revealed soon

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will begin on March 28, broadcaster Star Sports confirmed on Sunday. The announcement was made ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While the start date has been confirmed, the schedule for the upcoming edition of the tournament is yet to be released.

Check India vs New Zealand final live score and match updates here Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will enter the season as defending champions after winning their maiden IPL title in 2025.

RCB enter season as defending champions

RCB lifted the IPL 2025 trophy after defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final in Ahmedabad. The victory marked the Bengaluru-based franchise’s first title in the tournament’s history. The side will now look to defend their crown when the new season begins later this month. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host key IPL matches Earlier this month, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary Santosh Menon confirmed that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host five of RCB’s home matches in IPL 2026. The venue will also host the IPL 2026 final and one of the play-off matches in the tournament.

The development marks the return of IPL action to the iconic stadium following a suspension of cricketing activities at the venue. Two home matches to be played in Raipur RCB’s remaining two home matches in the IPL 2026 campaign will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The arrangement means Bengaluru will host the majority of RCB’s home games, while Raipur will stage the remaining fixtures. RCB thanks Karnataka authorities for support In a statement earlier this week, RCB thanked the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA and the Karnataka Police for supporting preparations to host matches in Bengaluru.

“RCB extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Karnataka Police for their unwavering guidance, cooperation and support in facilitating the hosting of matches in Bengaluru,” the franchise said. “The collective efforts to ramp up infrastructure and safety measures in time for the IPL season have ensured that the defending champions will play the majority of their home games at their home ground.” RCB chief executive officer Rajesh Menon said playing in Bengaluru remains central to the team’s identity. “The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just our home ground; it is where our identity as a team truly comes alive. The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players,” Menon said.

“Our fans have stood by us unconditionally, and they deserve the opportunity to watch their team compete at home.” He added that the franchise worked closely with authorities to finalise arrangements. “After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible,” he said. Stadium reopening after last year’s tragedy Cricketing activity at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had been suspended since June last year following a tragic stampede during RCB’s IPL 2025 title celebrations.