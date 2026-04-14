IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

It’s a battle of pride in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 today as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings host three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams find themselves at the wrong end of the table. CSK sit ninth with just one win, while KKR are rooted to the bottom and still searching for their first victory this season.

Despite a morale-boosting win in their last outing, CSK will be under pressure to build momentum. It has been two years since they last won back-to-back matches in the IPL. While the team looked settled, concerns remain around skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the spin unit.

KKR, meanwhile, continue to struggle with their bowling combination, with only Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi showing consistency with the bat. CSK start as slight favourites at home.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy record in IPL (CSK)

Matches: 23

Wins: 9

Losses: 14

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 39.13%

Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in IPL (KKR)

Matches: 42

Wins: 14

Losses: 26

N/R: 3

Win percentage: 35.89%

IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings will head into today’s clash with renewed confidence after registering their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals. The victory was powered by a sensational 115 from Sanju Samson, who finally delivered in his debut CSK season.

The return of Dewald Brevis provided balance, allowing flexibility in the bowling unit. Debutant Gurjapneet Singh impressed with bounce, while Jamie Overton starred with four wickets. Akeal Hosein also strengthened the powerplay attack. However, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to hit top form. There is positive news around MS Dhoni, whose return from injury appears imminent.

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact players: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

CSK squad for IPL 2026:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj

IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 vs CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders remain winless but showed signs of improvement in their narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants. Captain Ajinkya Rahane has led from the front with the bat, while youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has impressed. Cameron Green returned to bowling duties and will look to make a bigger impact.

Rinku Singh is still searching for consistency in the middle order. Late cameos from Rovman Powell and Green were positives in the last game. However, Vaibhav Arora will be eager to bounce back after conceding heavily in the death overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi

Impact players: Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert

KKR squad for IPL 2026:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh (vc), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy

IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR key player battles

CSK batters vs KKR bowlers

Batter (CSK) Bowler (KKR) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg Ruturaj Gaikwad Sunil Narine 48 36 2 133.33 24 Ruturaj Gaikwad Kartik Tyagi 34 21 1 161.9 34 Sanju Samson Sunil Narine 52 37 2 140.54 26 Sanju Samson Navdeep Saini 46 28 1 164.28 46 Shivam Dube Sunil Narine 29 22 2 131.81 14.5 Shivam Dube Kartik Tyagi 38 20 1 190 38 Dewald Brevis Sunil Narine 22 15 1 146.66 22 Dewald Brevis Anukul Roy 18 12 1 150 18 Sarfaraz Khan Sunil Narine 26 19 1 136.84 26 Jamie Overton Kartik Tyagi 16 10 1 160 16

KKR batters vs CSK bowlers