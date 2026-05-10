IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

CSK head into the encounter with momentum on their side after winning five of their last seven matches. The five-time champions have climbed to sixth place on the points table and will aim to continue their impressive run following back-to-back victories in their previous outings.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants arrive with renewed confidence after edging past Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine runs in their last game. However, Rishabh Pant’s men still find themselves at the bottom of the standings with just three wins in 10 matches, leaving little room for error in the race for the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10, in what promises to be a crucial IPL 2026 clash.