IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

With the IPL 2026 league stage entering its final stretch, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-stakes clash at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium today.

Both teams remain firmly in the playoff race, making this encounter crucial for their top-four hopes.

SRH come into the match relying heavily on their explosive batting core of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. While Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga have delivered consistently with the ball, Hyderabad need stronger support from the rest of the attack to maintain momentum in the business end of the tournament.

CSK, meanwhile, continue to battle inconsistency and injuries. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown signs of form with consecutive fifties, while Sanju Samson will look to bounce back after a quiet couple of outings. Chennai’s biggest concern remains their slow finishing at the death. However, fans could finally witness the return of MS Dhoni, whose presence could significantly boost CSK’s late-order firepower. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Now, before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy record in IPL (CSK) Matches: 31

Wins: 14

Losses: 17

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 45.16% Pat Cummins’ captaincy record in IPL 2026 (SRH) Matches: 5

Wins: 3

Losses: 2

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 60% IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs SRH Chennai Super Kings enter the must-win contest with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread after managing only 10 points from 12 matches. The biggest positive for CSK remains the form of Sanju Samson, who has been their most dependable batter this season, while Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube will also carry major responsibility in the middle order.

However, concerns continue around the bowling unit. Spencer Johnson and Mukesh Choudhary have shown flashes of brilliance, but the Indian pace attack, including Anshul Kamboj, has leaked runs consistently. The spin duo of Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein has also struggled to dominate oppositions. CSK will hope home conditions finally work in their favour against an explosive SRH batting unit. Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary Impact players: Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Kartik Sharma, Aman Khan, Dian, Rahul Chahar, Urvil Patel IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs CSK Sunrisers Hyderabad arrive with momentum and confidence after a short break that could further freshen up the squad ahead of a crucial encounter. Much of the spotlight will remain on explosive opener Travis Head, whose fearless strokeplay has transformed SRH’s batting line-up this season.

Alongside him, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen have provided consistency, while Nitish Kumar Reddy adds finishing firepower. Their bowling attack, however, looks well balanced with Pat Cummins leading the pace battery and Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain offering variety and control. SRH know a victory would significantly strengthen their playoff chances. Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain Impact players: Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Shivam Mavi SRH squad for IPL 2026:

Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra IPL 2026: CSK vs SRH key player battles CSK batters vs SRH bowlers Batter (CSK) Bowler (SRH) Inns Runs Outs SR Ruturaj Gaikwad Pat Cummins 7 48 2 141 Ruturaj Gaikwad Harshal Patel 8 61 3 138 Sanju Samson Pat Cummins 11 86 3 149 Sanju Samson Harshal Patel 10 74 2 152 Dewald Brevis Pat Cummins 3 24 1 150 Shivam Dube Harshal Patel 6 46 2 168