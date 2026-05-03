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IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Shubman Gill-led GT will aim to secure their third straight win against PBKS, with hopes of finally breaching the top four of the points table

GT vs PBKS key player battles
GT vs PBKS key player battles
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 9:59 AM IST
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Match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season promises to be a high-stakes clash as Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 3.
 
PBKS currently sit atop the points table with 13 points and are on the verge of sealing a playoff berth. Despite suffering their first loss in the previous game, they are unlikely to tinker with a settled combination. However, bowling inconsistency remains a concern, especially after conceding big totals.
 
GT, meanwhile, come into this contest on the back of consecutive wins and will be keen to strengthen their playoff push. Their top order has been in excellent form, while the bowling unit has delivered under pressure. The middle order, though, still needs stability.
 
Having lost the season opener to PBKS, Gujarat will look to settle scores, while Punjab aim to complete a double.
 
Now, before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game. 

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

  • Matches: 35
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses: 16
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 54.85%

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS)

  • Matches: 95
  • Wins: 56
  • Losses: 36
  • N/R: 3
  • Win percentage: 58.94%

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs PBKS

Gujarat Titans come into this contest with renewed confidence after back-to-back wins that have steadied a previously inconsistent campaign. Much of their batting continues to revolve around the dependable trio of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, who have carried the scoring burden.
 
The middle order is still a work in progress, though Washington Sundar and Jason Holder have added balance with useful contributions. Their bowling unit showed improvement recently, with better discipline and execution across phases. If the support cast around the top order steps up, Gujarat could build sustained momentum.
 
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
 
Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu
 
GT squad for IPL 2026: 
Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs GT

Punjab Kings remain one of the strongest sides this season despite suffering their first defeat, which exposed a few underlying concerns. Their batting unit continues to be the cornerstone, with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh providing solid platforms, while skipper Shreyas Iyer anchors the middle order.
 
However, bowling inconsistency remains an issue, with the attack struggling to control scoring in key phases and close out innings. Fielding lapses have added to their concerns. As the tournament intensifies, Punjab will be keen to tighten their execution and ensure their early dominance does not fade.
 
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact players: Nehal Wadhera, Xavier Bartlett
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2026: 
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey

IPL 2026: GT vs PBKS key player battles

GT batters vs PBKS bowlers
 
Batter (GT) Bowler (PBKS) Inns Runs Outs SR
Shubman Gill Arshdeep Singh 9 74 2 142
Shubman Gill Yuzvendra Chahal 8 66 1 148
Sai Sudharsan Arshdeep Singh 5 38 1 132
Jos Buttler Arshdeep Singh 12 96 2 168
Jos Buttler Lockie Ferguson 7 62 2 172
Jos Buttler Yuzvendra Chahal 10 88 3 146
Shahrukh Khan Arshdeep Singh 6 41 1 160
Washington Sundar Yuzvendra Chahal 6 28 2 118
Rashid Khan Arshdeep Singh 4 12 2 120
 
PBKS batters vs GT bowlers
 
Batter (PBKS) Bowler (GT) Inns Runs Outs SR
Shreyas Iyer Mohammed Siraj 10 82 2 156
Shreyas Iyer Rashid Khan 11 48 3 120
Marcus Stoinis Kagiso Rabada 9 64 2 150
Marcus Stoinis Rashid Khan 8 36 3 115
Prabhsimran Singh Mohammed Siraj 4 31 1 155
Shashank Singh Rashid Khan 3 18 1 140
Marco Jansen Kagiso Rabada 5 22 2 110
Lockie Ferguson Mohammed Siraj 3 9 1 100
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansPunjab KingsT20 cricketCricket News

First Published: May 03 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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