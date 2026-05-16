IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

The race to the IPL 2026 playoffs intensifies as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 60 at the iconic Eden Gardens today.

With the tournament entering its decisive phase, both teams have plenty at stake heading into this crucial encounter.

A victory for GT would strengthen their push for a top-two finish, while KKR face a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. GT have once again relied on their proven formula, with one among Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler anchoring the innings while the rest bat around them.

Their bowling attack has also been exceptional, with Mohammed Siraj, Jason Holder, and Kagiso Rabada striking regularly in the powerplay, while Rashid Khan continues to dominate the middle overs.

KKR, meanwhile, are banking on their batting strength. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Finn Allen, and Rinku Singh have looked in good touch, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s form remains a concern. Their spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy has impressed consistently, though the pace attack has struggled for rhythm throughout the season. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: KKR vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Now, before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game. Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL (KKR) Matches: 49

Wins: 17

Losses: 30

N/R: 3

Win percentage: 36.95% Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT) Matches: 38

Wins: 22

Losses: 16

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 57.89% IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 vs GT Kolkata Knight Riders return home with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread after a mixed campaign under captain Ajinkya Rahane. KKR have struggled for consistency all season, with unsettled combinations and batting-order changes affecting momentum.

However, there is positive news ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans as mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is expected to return after missing the previous match with a fractured left leg. His comeback could reunite KKR’s dangerous spin duo alongside Sunil Narine. Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi and vice-captain Rinku Singh remain key batting pillars as KKR look to stay alive in the playoff race. Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy Impact players: Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini

KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs KKR Gujarat Titans arrive in Kolkata as one of the form teams in the tournament, having won five consecutive matches under skipper Shubman Gill. Their rise has been powered by an in-form bowling unit featuring Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, and Rashid Khan, all of whom have delivered match-winning performances recently.

With the bat, opener Sai Sudharsan continues to dominate the season and is closing in on the Orange Cap after another prolific run. Gill has also looked in excellent touch at the top, while Washington Sundar has added stability in the middle order. GT will hope Jos Buttler can rediscover his best form ahead of the playoffs. Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore IPL 2026: KKR vs GT key player battles KKR batters vs GT bowlers Batter (KKR) Bowler (GT) Inns Runs Outs SR Ajinkya Rahane Mohammed Siraj 8 19 2 58 Ajinkya Rahane Rashid Khan 9 61 1 124 Ajinkya Rahane Jason Holder 5 44 1 142 Ajinkya Rahane Washington Sundar 5 52 2 168 Cameron Green Rashid Khan 3 44 1 147 Cameron Green Jason Holder 7 35 0 233 Manish Pandey Mohammed Siraj 5 28 0 90 Manish Pandey Kagiso Rabada 4 14 2 88 Rovman Powell Rashid Khan 10 31 3 82 Rovman Powell Jason Holder 11 63 1 129 Rinku Singh Rashid Khan 5 23 0 128 Sunil Narine Mohammed Siraj 8 33 3 110 Sunil Narine Kagiso Rabada 5 47 2 224 Sunil Narine Rashid Khan 6 27 3 142 Sunil Narine Jason Holder 7 33 3 150