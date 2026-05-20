IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

With the IPL 2026 league stage entering its decisive final week, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Mumbai Indians in Match 65 at Eden Gardens on May 20, with both teams eager to finish strongly. While KKR still hold an outside chance of sneaking into the playoffs, Mumbai Indians are aiming to avoid ending their disappointing campaign at the bottom of the table.

KKR’s hopes largely depend on their batting unit finding consistency. Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have looked promising at the top, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s dip in form has become a concern after a bright start to the season. Their bowling attack has managed to pick up wickets regularly, though conceding runs at crucial stages remains an issue.

MI, meanwhile, gained confidence from their recent win over Punjab Kings. Their top order appears sharper, while contributions from the middle order and bowlers have added balance. With pride and momentum at stake, both teams will be desperate for a strong performance.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: KKR vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Now, before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL (KKR)

Matches: 50

Wins: 18

Losses: 30

N/R: 3

Win percentage: 38.3 per cent

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI)

Matches: 68

Wins: 37

Losses: 31

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 54.41 per cent

IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 vs MI

Kolkata Knight Riders head into this must-win clash knowing only victory will keep their fading playoff hopes alive. After a poor start to the season, KKR have revived their campaign by winning five of their last six matches, but they still need results elsewhere to go in their favour.

Finn Allen has been one of their biggest positives, rediscovering form with explosive knocks at the top, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green have added stability and momentum in the batting order. Rinku Singh has continued to play the finisher’s role effectively. However, skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s inconsistent returns remain a concern. KKR also have injury worries, with Matheesha Pathirana and Varun Chakravarthy under watch, making team balance crucial.

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey

Impact players: Arora, Ramandeep, Tejasvi, Powell and Pathirana

KKR squad for IPL 2026: