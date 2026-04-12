IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to overcome their poor home record when they host Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 19 of IPL 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium today.

LSG come into the contest with strong momentum, having secured back-to-back away wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. The emergence of Mukul Choudhary as a finisher and Ayush Badoni’s return to form have bolstered a batting unit featuring Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran. However, their struggles at home — including a batting collapse against Delhi Capitals earlier this season — remain a concern.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are high on confidence after a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals. Rashid Khan starred with the ball, while Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill impressed with the bat, making this an evenly poised contest.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: LSG vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming But before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations and key player match-ups for the game.

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL (LSG)

Matches: 60

Wins: 31

Losses: 28

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 52.54%

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

Matches: 29

Wins: 15

Losses: 14

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 51.72%

IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants will take confidence from back-to-back away wins, but their poor home record at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium remains a concern.

Their campaign at home began with a batting collapse against Delhi Capitals, and the side will be eager to correct that. The emergence of young Mukul Choudhary has been a major boost, with the 21-year-old showcasing his finishing ability in the win over KKR.

Ayush Badoni’s return to form further strengthens the middle order. With Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran forming a strong top five, LSG’s batting looks settled, but handling spin on a slow surface will be key.

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Anrich Nortje, Ayush Badoni

LSG squad for IPL 2026:

Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Choudhary

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs LSG

Gujarat Titans head into the contest high on confidence after a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals. Rashid Khan returned to peak form with a match-winning spell, silencing doubts over his effectiveness. He will once again be crucial on a surface expected to assist spin, alongside Washington Sundar.

The batting unit also looks in good shape, with Jos Buttler rediscovering form with a brisk half-century and skipper Shubman Gill impressing on return from injury with a fluent 70. With both departments firing and momentum on their side, GT will look to exploit LSG’s struggles at home and build consistency.

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat

GT squad for IPL 2026:

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

IPL 2026: LSG vs GT key player battles

LSG batters vs GT bowlers

Batter (LSG) Bowler (GT) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg Rishabh Pant Rashid Khan 58 44 3 131.81 19.33 Rishabh Pant Mohammed Siraj 42 26 1 161.53 42 Nicholas Pooran Rashid Khan 64 41 2 156.09 32 Nicholas Pooran Kagiso Rabada 52 29 1 179.31 52 Mitchell Marsh Rashid Khan 34 28 2 121.42 17 Mitchell Marsh Mohammed Siraj 49 30 1 163.33 49 Aiden Markram Rashid Khan 28 24 1 116.66 28 Aiden Markram Mohammed Siraj 33 21 1 157.14 33 Abdul Samad Rashid Khan 18 14 1 128.57 18 Mukul Choudhary Mohammed Siraj 12 9 1 133.33 12

GT batters vs LSG bowlers

Batter (GT) Bowler (LSG) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg Shubman Gill Mohammed Shami 78 55 2 141.81 39 Shubman Gill Avesh Khan 66 47 2 140.42 33 Shubman Gill Prince Yadav 18 12 1 150 18 Sai Sudharsan Avesh Khan 36 28 1 128.57 36 Sai Sudharsan Mohammed Shami 29 23 1 126.08 29 Jos Buttler Mohammed Shami 72 41 2 175.6 36 Jos Buttler Avesh Khan 54 30 1 180 54 Glenn Phillips Avesh Khan 31 17 1 182.35 31 Rahul Tewatia Prince Yadav 22 15 1 146.66 22 Washington Sundar Digvesh Rathi 16 13 1 123.07 16

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