IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 heads into a crucial stage as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 68 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23. With the playoffs race tightening, PBKS enter this clash under immense pressure after a dramatic slump in form. Once unbeaten in their first seven matches, Punjab now face a virtual knockout game after suffering six consecutive losses.

A defeat will officially end PBKS’ playoff hopes, while even a win may not be enough unless other results go their way. Their top-order batting remains key, as strong starts have often powered them to massive totals, but early wickets have repeatedly exposed their middle-order vulnerabilities.

LSG, meanwhile, will look to finish their campaign strongly and avoid ending near the bottom of the table. Their top-order trio has rediscovered form, but bowling inconsistencies remain a concern in what promises to be a high-pressure contest. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: LSG vs PBKS playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Now, before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game. Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL (LSG) Matches: 70

Wins: 32

Losses: 37

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 46.38% Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS) Matches: 100

Wins: 56

Losses: 41

N/R: 3

Win percentage: 57.73% IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 vs PBKS Lucknow Super Giants head into their final league-stage game with little to lose but pride to play for after being knocked out of the playoff race. Despite a disappointing campaign, LSG will take confidence from their recent home form at the Ekana Stadium, where they secured wins over RCB and CSK.

Their top order has shown encouraging signs, with Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis providing aggressive starts, including a 109-run stand in the previous game. Nicholas Pooran will be key in the middle order after a dip in form, while skipper Rishabh Pant will hope to finish a frustrating season on a positive note. Bowling remains a concern, and LSG will be hoping experienced pacer Mohammed Shami returns after missing the last match to add much-needed control and wicket-taking ability. Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni LSG squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs LSG Punjab Kings head into this must-win clash under immense pressure after a dramatic collapse in the second half of the season. Once unbeaten in six of their first seven games, PBKS have now suffered six straight defeats and must beat LSG to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Their aggressive top order of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly needs to rediscover consistency after repeated failures in recent matches. Captain Shreyas Iyer, who started the season strongly, will also be crucial after struggling for big scores during the losing streak. The middle order, once their biggest strength, has lacked impact lately, while the bowling attack featuring Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal must improve after leaking runs regularly. PBKS will need a complete all-round display to stay alive. Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Cooper Connolly, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Yash Thakur, Harnoor Singh, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad IPL 2026: LSG vs PBKS key player battles LSG batters vs PBKS bowlers Batter (LSG) Bowler (PBKS) Inns Runs Outs SR Mitchell Marsh Arshdeep Singh 7 48 2 144 Mitchell Marsh Marco Jansen 4 29 1 138 Josh Inglis Arshdeep Singh 5 41 1 151 Nicholas Pooran Yuzvendra Chahal 8 72 1 162 Nicholas Pooran Arshdeep Singh 6 35 2 146 Rishabh Pant Arshdeep Singh 9 44 3 132 Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal 7 58 2 149 Ayush Badoni Marco Jansen 3 21 1 140 Abdul Samad Arshdeep Singh 4 33 2 158