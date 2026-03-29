IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick off their campaign in IPL 2026 today at Wankhede Stadium, as they take on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) . MI enter the season with a strong and well-rounded squad as they aim to end a five-year title drought.

After finishing third last season, the Hardik Pandya-led side looks settled, with Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma forming a solid Indian core. The presence of Rohit Sharma at the top adds experience, while overseas options like Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner further strengthen the line-up.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to cross 4,000 IPL runs in chases KKR, on the other hand, look slightly unsettled due to injuries and squad changes. With key bowlers unavailable, much will depend on Varun Chakravarthy and their all-rounders to deliver in a tough opening clash.

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI)

Matches: 59

Wins: 35

Losses: 24

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 59.32%

Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in IPL (KKR)

Matches: 39

Wins: 14

Losses: 23

N/R: 2

Win percentage: 37.83%

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs KKR

Mumbai Indians begin IPL 2026 with a strong, balanced squad as they aim to end a five-year title drought. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the side features key Indian stars including Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma and a rejuvenated Rohit Sharma at the top.

Their overseas depth is equally impressive, with options like Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Sherfane Rutherford providing flexibility across departments. Boult is expected to form a lethal new-ball partnership with Bumrah, while Santner adds control in spin. Among Indian bowlers, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur bring experience, and Naman Dhir continues as a finisher.

The main challenge for MI will be finalising their best XI and making smart use of the Impact Player rule, while avoiding their usual slow starts to build early momentum.

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock / Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar / Mayank Markande

Impact players: Shardul Thakur / Naman Dhir

MI squad for IPL 2026:

Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma.

IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 vs MI

Kolkata Knight Riders head into IPL 2026 with concerns, especially in their bowling attack. Captain Ajinkya Rahane leads a side dealing with key absences, as Mustafizur Rahman is unavailable and Indian pacers Akash Deep and Harshit Rana are ruled out due to injuries.

This leaves KKR with a reworked bowling unit, where Blessing Muzarabani is expected to play a major role alongside Varun Chakravarthy, who will be crucial in the spin department. On the batting side, Rachin Ravindra strengthens the top order, while young Angkrish Raghuvanshi adds promise.

Tim Seifert is likely the first-choice wicketkeeper. The presence of all-rounders Cameron Green and Sunil Narine offers balance, but KKR must quickly settle their combination. With a depleted bowling line-up and several uncertainties, early performances will be key to staying competitive in the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen / Tim Seifert, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Impact players: Umran Malik / Manish Pandey

KKR squad for IPL 2026:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh (vc), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR key player battles

MI batters vs KKR bowlers

Batter Bowler Innings Balls Runs Strike Rate Dots 4s 6s Rohit Sharma Sunil Narine 15 110 150 136.36 45 18 5 Rohit Sharma Varun Chakravarthy 9 62 70 112.9 28 6 2 Suryakumar Yadav Sunil Narine 12 75 120 160 20 10 6 Suryakumar Yadav Varun Chakravarthy 10 68 95 139.71 24 9 3 Tilak Varma Varun Chakravarthy 6 40 55 137.5 16 5 2 Hardik Pandya Sunil Narine 10 70 92 131.43 30 8 3 Will Jacks Varun Chakravarthy 3 20 34 170 6 3 2 Quinton de Kock Sunil Narine 11 82 105 128.05 32 12 2 Mitchell Santner Varun Chakravarthy 2 12 14 116.67 5 1 0

KKR batters vs MI bowlers