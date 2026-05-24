IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The IPL 2026 league stage is approaching its conclusion, and all eyes will be on the Wankhede Stadium on May 24 as Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 69. While both teams enter the contest with different objectives, the stakes remain high heading into the crucial clash.

For Mumbai Indians, the focus will be on ending a disappointing season with a morale-boosting win at home. The five-time IPL champions have endured an inconsistent campaign and are no longer in contention for a playoff spot. With only pride left to play for, Hardik Pandya and his men will hope to deliver a strong performance after suffering a four-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, still have everything to play for. The inaugural IPL champions remain firmly in the race for the playoffs and know that a victory against MI will guarantee them a top-four finish and a place in the knockout rounds.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: MI vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming The Royals will also head into the match with confidence after defeating Mumbai Indians by 27 runs earlier this season in a rain-affected encounter held in Guwahati.

Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL (RR) Matches: 20 Wins: 10 Losses: 10 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 50%

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI) Matches: 69

Wins: 37 Losses: 32 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 53.62 per cent

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs RR Mumbai Indians may be out of playoff contention, but they still possess major threats in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and the passionate Wankhede crowd behind them. With no pressure attached to the result, MI could become an unpredictable and dangerous side heading into their final league game of the season. The five-time champions may also use the opportunity to test their bench strength and hand chances to fringe players who have spent most of IPL 2026 on the sidelines, allowing the management to assess squad depth ahead of next season.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Impact player: Krish Bhagat, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford

MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs MI Rajasthan Royals head into the contest as the stronger side on paper, and their earlier meeting against Mumbai Indians this season only reinforces that belief. In the rain-affected clash in Guwahati, young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi combined brilliantly with Yashasvi Jaiswal to put MI under immense pressure right from the powerplay, virtually deciding the game before Mumbai could recover. However, RR will know they cannot rely solely on their opening pair once again. The middle order will have an important role to play, especially in a high-pressure encounter with playoff implications attached. Captain Riyan Parag, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will need to provide stability and finishing support rather than leaving the responsibility entirely on the shoulders of the top order.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Yash Raj Punja, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.

Impact Players - Tushar Deshpande, Dasun Shanaka, Sushant Mishra

RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala