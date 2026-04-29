IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 41 of the IPL 2026 season at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 29. SRH had a slow and shaky beginning to their campaign, losing three of their opening four matches. However, they have bounced back strongly with a four-match winning streak, showing impressive form and confidence.

In their previous match, they dominated Rajasthan Royals while chasing a massive target of 229, completing the chase comfortably in 18.3 overs with five wickets in hand, highlighting their explosive batting lineup and improved consistency.

Mumbai Indians, in contrast, are struggling to find momentum this season. The five-time IPL champions have managed only two wins from their first seven games and are currently placed ninth on the points table. Their recent performances have been disappointing, including a heavy defeat against Chennai Super Kings. In that match, CSK posted a strong total of 207/6, and MI’s batting lineup collapsed under pressure, getting bowled out for just 104 runs.

As both teams head into this clash, SRH will look to extend their winning streak, while MI will aim to bounce back and revive their campaign with a much-needed victory at their home ground. Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI) Matches: 65 Wins: 37 Losses: 28 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 56.92% Pat Cummins’ captaincy record in IPL 2026 (SRH) Matches: 1 Wins: 1 Losses: 0 N/R: 0 ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: Updated team rankings after PBKS vs RR and key stats Win percentage: 100% IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs SRH Mumbai Indians are likely to make important changes for their IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on April 29. With just two wins in seven matches, MI are placed ninth and desperate to regain form. Rohit Sharma is expected to return as an Impact Player after recovering from injury, adding strength to the batting unit.

Quinton de Kock may open alongside him, while Naman Dhir could bat at No. 3. The middle order will feature Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma, with support from Sherfane Rutherford and Will Jacks. Jasprit Bumrah leads the bowling attack. Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar. MI squad for IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Raghu Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs MI Abhishek Sharma has been in outstanding form and currently holds the Orange Cap with 380 runs in eight innings at an average of 54.29 and a strike rate above 212, including three fifties and a century. His opening partner Travis Head has struggled, averaging just 23.25. Ishan Kishan has been consistent with 312 runs at a strike rate of 198.73. Heinrich Klaasen has also impressed with 349 runs and three fifties. Nitish Kumar Reddy has contributed with both bat and ball. Among bowlers, Eshan Malinga has been the standout with 14 wickets in eight matches at an excellent average of 9.44.