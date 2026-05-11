IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs has tightened, and another crucial clash in the race awaits as Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium today in match 55 of the season.

PBKS made a flying start to the season with a seven-match unbeaten run but have now suffered three consecutive defeats to slip to third place on the points table. While another loss will not end their campaign, it could seriously hurt their momentum in a tightly packed mid-table battle.

Their batting unit, which carried the side for most of the season, has struggled recently, with Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer failing to deliver consistently.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoffs: Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians eliminated DC, meanwhile, face a virtual must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. Apart from KL Rahul and a few promising knocks from Pathum Nissanka, their batting has lacked consistency, while the bowling attack has leaked runs despite picking up wickets regularly. PBKS enter the contest under pressure, but for DC, it is now a fight for survival. Now, before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL (DC) Matches: 25

Wins: 12

Losses: 12

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 50% Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS) Matches: 97

Wins: 56

Losses: 38

N/R: 3

Win percentage: 59.57% IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs DC Punjab Kings head into the Dharamsala leg under pressure after suffering three consecutive defeats, but captain Shreyas Iyer remains confident of a turnaround. PBKS were once the only unbeaten side in the tournament, though their recent struggles with fielding, bowling discipline and inconsistent opening partnerships have hurt their campaign. The pace unit led by Arshdeep Singh has leaked runs at crucial moments, while openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have failed to replicate their early-season form.

Punjab will once again bank on Iyer’s leadership alongside all-rounders Marco Jansen and Marcus Stoinis as they chase a much-needed victory to revive their playoff hopes. Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Impact players: Arya, Brar, Bartlett, Musheer, Vinod PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey

IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs PBKS Delhi Capitals arrive in Dharamsala with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread after losing five of their last six matches. Captain Axar Patel admitted the team has already begun thinking about next season, highlighting the extent of their struggles in IPL 2026. Their batting lineup, featuring KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi, has failed to adapt consistently on difficult surfaces, while premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav has endured a rare lean patch. The return of Mitchell Starc offers some experience to the bowling attack, though Delhi’s poor fielding standards and lack of momentum continue to remain major concerns heading into an important away fixture.

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar Impact players: Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Abhishek Porel, David Miller DC squad for IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (w), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abhishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari