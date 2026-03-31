IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) will kick off their campaign in IPL 2026 today at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur as they host 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

Both teams, after failing to win the title despite reaching the play-offs, will be aiming for a successful start to their season with a win in their campaign opener.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS have one of the most well-settled and all-round squads this year, with a strong Indian batting core and plenty of overseas options to spare in the all-rounder and bowling departments.

GT, on the other hand, are also pretty settled on paper, with most of their core players from last season still in the mix. However, the form of their star players like skipper Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan will be a point of concern for them.

But before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations and key player match-ups for the game.

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS)

Matches: 87

Wins: 50

Losses: 35

N/R: 2

Win percentage: 58.82%

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

Matches: 27

Wins: 14

Losses: 13

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 51.85%

IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs GT

Punjab Kings (PBKS) enter IPL 2026 with a strong sense of continuity after finishing runners-up last season. Having retained the bulk of their squad, PBKS boast one of the most settled line-ups in the competition.

The opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh provides an aggressive start, both carrying impressive domestic form into the tournament. Skipper Shreyas Iyer anchors the middle order, with Marcus Stoinis offering experience and all-round balance. The team’s depth allows flexibility in both batting and bowling combinations.

In the bowling department, Marco Jansen leads the pace attack with his bounce and control, while Yuzvendra Chahal brings a wicket-taking threat as the leader of the spin unit. Overall, PBKS appear well-balanced and ready to mount another serious title challenge.

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Pravin Dubey / Musheer Khan

PBKS squad for IPL 2026:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs PBKS

Gujarat Titans (GT) begin their IPL 2026 journey with a well-rounded squad despite their Eliminator exit last season. Led by Shubman Gill, GT possess a strong top order with Sai Sudharsan providing stability and consistency alongside the captain.

The inclusion of Jos Buttler at number three significantly boosts their batting firepower, adding both experience and explosiveness. Their pace attack is one of the most formidable in the league, featuring Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada, all capable of delivering breakthroughs at crucial moments.

While their spin department has lacked consistency in recent times, the overall bowling unit remains competitive. With a solid mix of youth and experience, GT will be confident of putting up a tough fight and starting their campaign positively.

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Glenn Phillips / Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia / Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player: Shahrukh Khan / Ishant Sharma / Ashok Sharma

GT squad for IPL 2026:

B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Prithvi Raj Yarra

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT key player battles

PBKS batters vs GT bowlers

Batter (PBKS) Bowler (GT) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg Shreyas Iyer Rashid Khan 42 38 2 110.52 21 Shreyas Iyer Mohammed Siraj 55 32 1 171.87 55 Shreyas Iyer Kagiso Rabada 48 29 2 165.51 24 Marcus Stoinis Rashid Khan 36 31 3 116.12 12 Marcus Stoinis Mohammed Siraj 61 35 1 174.28 61 Marcus Stoinis Prasidh Krishna 44 28 1 157.14 44 Prabhsimran Singh Mohammed Siraj 28 18 1 155.55 28 Prabhsimran Singh Rashid Khan 12 15 2 80 6 Nehal Wadhera Rashid Khan 10 9 1 111.11 10 Nehal Wadhera Sai Kishore 14 11 0 127.27 - Shashank Singh Rashid Khan 8 10 1 80 8

GT batters vs PBKS bowlers