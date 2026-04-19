IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 29 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 19.

PBKS have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign, emerging as one of the most impressive teams early in the season. With four wins from their first five matches, they have built solid momentum and confidence. Their success has been driven by well-rounded performances, with both the batting and bowling units stepping up consistently in pressure situations and delivering match-winning contributions.

On the other hand, LSG have experienced a mixed run so far, managing only two victories in five games. Although they have shown flashes of their potential, inconsistency has hampered their progress and prevented them from gaining sustained momentum. The team is still working on finding the right balance in their combinations and will be eager to produce a complete performance against a confident Punjab side.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: PBKS vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming As the competition intensifies, tactical elements such as the Impact Player rule are becoming increasingly significant. Both teams will aim to make effective strategic decisions, knowing that small adjustments could have a major impact on the outcome of what promises to be a closely contested match under the lights in New Chandigarh.

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS)

Matches: 92

Wins: 54

Losses: 35

N/R: 3

Win percentage: 58.70%

Rishabh Pant's captaincy record in IPL (LSG)

Matches: 62

Wins: 31

Losses: 30

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 50%

IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs LSG

Punjab Kings’ playing XI for IPL 2026 looks balanced with a strong mix of youth and experience. The top order of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Cooper Connolly provides stability along with attacking intent, with Connolly emerging as a surprise performer.

The middle order is anchored by captain Shreyas Iyer, supported by Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh, both capable of handling pressure situations. Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen strengthen the all-round department with both bat and ball contributions. The bowling unit relies on Arshdeep Singh’s consistency, Xavier Bartlett’s support, and Yuzvendra Chahal’s spin, though his form remains a concern.

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis

IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 vs PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants are expected to open with Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, aiming to provide an aggressive start despite inconsistent recent form. Captain Rishabh Pant is likely to return at No. 3 after a minor injury concern and will look to regain form after a quiet season.

The middle order features Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, and George Linde, offering a mix of stability, finishing power, and all-round balance. In the bowling unit, Mohammed Shami leads the attack with his experience and control, supported by Avesh Khan at the death, Prince Yadav’s wicket-taking pace, and Digvesh Singh Rathi’s steady leg-spin in the middle overs. We might see the likes of Mayank Yadav make his 1st appearance this year too.

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Impact player: Mayank Yadav

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Chaudhary