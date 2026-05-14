IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Punjab Kings will face Mumbai Indians in Match 58 of IPL 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 14, with the hosts aiming to revive their playoff push after a dramatic dip in form.

PBKS made a flying start to the season under Shreyas Iyer, going unbeaten in their first seven matches and emerging as one of the early favourites for a top-two finish. However, their campaign has taken a sharp turn in recent weeks, with four consecutive defeats hurting their momentum. Their latest setback came against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala, where even a strong total of 211 proved insufficient. Despite the losing streak, Punjab still remain inside the top four with 13 points from 11 matches and know that a victory here could significantly boost their qualification chances.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, enter the contest with nothing but pride to play for after being officially eliminated from the playoff race following their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The five-time champions struggled for consistency throughout the campaign and failed to deliver collectively despite boasting a star-studded squad. With just six points from 11 games, MI currently sit near the bottom of the table. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming The earlier meeting between these sides this season ended in a convincing Punjab Kings win at the Wankhede Stadium, where they chased down 196 comfortably after impactful innings from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS) Matches: 98 Wins: 56 Losses: 39 N/R: 3 Win percentage: 57.14 % Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI) Matches: 68 Wins: 37 Losses: 31 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 54.41% IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs MI Punjab Kings’ batting unit has been powered by the explosive opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who have amassed 444 runs together at a staggering strike rate above 223. Arya recently returned to form with a fluent fifty against Delhi Capitals, while Prabhsimran will look to bounce back after a string of low scores.

Cooper Connolly has emerged as one of the breakout stars of IPL 2026, scoring heavily at No.3, including a maiden T20 century. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has also been consistent throughout the season. However, Punjab’s bowling remains a concern, with Marco Jansen struggling for wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal continue to shoulder most of the responsibility. Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur Impact Player: Shashank Singh ALSO READ: Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for RCB and KKR here Shashank Singh

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs PBKS Mumbai Indians will rely heavily on Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma at the top as they look to finish IPL 2026 strongly despite being eliminated. Rickelton has been MI’s best batter this season, while Rohit is expected to feature as an Impact Player.

Suryakumar Yadav will continue leading the side in Hardik Pandya’s absence but has struggled for form. MI’s bowling has also underperformed, with Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar failing to deliver consistently. Spinner AM Ghazanfar has emerged as their standout bowler this season. Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah Impact Player: Rohit Sharma MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Robin Minz

IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI key player battles PBKS batters vs MI bowlers PBKS batters vs MI Bolwers Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs SR Prabhsimran Singh Trent Boult 6 31 3 100 Prabhsimran Singh Deepak Chahar 3 37 0 195 Prabhsimran Singh Shardul Thakur 3 35 0 206 Shreyas Iyer Jasprit Bumrah 12 97 1 145 Shreyas Iyer Trent Boult 11 82 1 137 Shreyas Iyer Deepak Chahar 8 61 0 133 Shreyas Iyer Shardul Thakur 9 84 2 179 Shreyas Iyer Hardik Pandya 4 20 1 100 Marcus Stoinis Jasprit Bumrah 15 67 4 102 Marcus Stoinis Trent Boult 13 44 1 113 Marcus Stoinis Shardul Thakur 5 40 2 167