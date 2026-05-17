IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash in Match 61 of IPL 2026 at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 17, with both teams entering the contest under very different circumstances.

Punjab Kings began the season in sensational fashion, staying unbeaten across their first seven matches and looking like one of the strongest sides in the tournament. However, their campaign has taken a massive downturn in recent weeks. PBKS now arrive on the back of five straight defeats, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Their latest loss came against Mumbai Indians, where they failed to defend a competitive total of 201. With only two matches left in the league stage, Punjab are now in a must-win situation and cannot afford another slip-up.

In contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been among the standout teams of IPL 2026. With eight wins from 12 games, RCB are closing in on a playoff berth and remain firmly in contention for a top-two finish. Confidence within the camp is sky-high after their recent victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, powered by a magnificent century from Virat Kohli. The finalists of IPL 2025 now renew their rivalry for the first time this season in what promises to be a thrilling encounter between two high-quality sides. Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS) Matches: 99 Wins: 56

Losses: 40 N/R: 3 Win percentage: 56.57 % Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB) Matches: 28 Wins: 19 Losses: 9 N/R: 0 ALSO READ: IPL 2026: PBKS vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Win percentage: 67.86% IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs RCB Punjab Kings’ batting has been heavily driven by the explosive opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who have consistently provided aggressive starts throughout IPL 2026. Cooper Connolly has also impressed in his debut season, anchoring the top order with over 400 runs, including a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Captain Shreyas Iyer continues to play a key role in the middle order, while Suryansh Shedge has emerged as a dependable finisher. Azmatullah Omarzai and Vishnu Vinod added valuable contributions recently. However, Punjab’s bowling remains inconsistent, with Marco Jansen struggling for form despite Arshdeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak leading the attack. Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Cooper Connolly, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Yash Thakur, Harnoor Singh, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad

IPL 2026: RCB playing 11 vs PBKS Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still searching for stability at the top order in the absence of Phil Salt, with Jacob Bethell yet to fully capitalise on his opportunities after scoring only 85 runs in six matches. However, Virat Kohli silenced doubts in emphatic fashion by returning to form with a magnificent century after consecutive failures. RCB also reshuffled their middle order against Kolkata Knight Riders by bringing in Venkatesh Iyer for Romario Shepherd, though Rajat Patidar and Tim David struggled in that game. Despite that, Patidar has enjoyed an impressive season overall. With the ball, veterans Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood continue to lead RCB’s attack brilliantly.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Jacob Bethell/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Phil Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal IPL 2026: PBKS vs RCB key player battles

Priyansh Arya vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar One of the biggest contests in the powerplay will feature Punjab opener Priyansh Arya against experienced RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arya has been one of PBKS’ standout performers this season, attacking bowlers fearlessly in the opening overs and scoring 364 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 216.66. However, he now faces a stern challenge against Bhuvneshwar, who has been outstanding with the new ball and currently leads the Purple Cap race. His swing and control could test the young batter early. Arshdeep Singh vs Virat Kohli Punjab’s left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh will have the important task of stopping Virat Kohli at the top of the order. Despite an inconsistent season, Arshdeep remains dangerous with the new ball because of his ability to swing it back into right-handers. Kohli, meanwhile, is once again leading RCB’s batting effort and comes into the game after a brilliant century against KKR. This opening battle could heavily influence the momentum of the contest.