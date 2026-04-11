IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 17 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 11. PBKS have made an impressive start to their campaign and remain unbeaten after three outings. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, they secured wins against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, before their most recent game against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have experienced an inconsistent run so far this season. They began with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, bounced back with a convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but then slipped again with a five-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match.

Punjab appear to be a well-settled unit, with a strong balance between their batting and bowling departments, making them a difficult side to overcome. Iyer’s leadership has also played a key role in their early success. On the other hand, SRH boast a powerful batting lineup on paper, but their performances have lacked consistency. Their bowling attack, too, has struggled to make a significant impact, raising concerns heading into this contest. Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS) Matches: 90 Wins: 52 Losses: 35 N/R: 3 Win percentage: 57.78% Ishan Kishan's captaincy record in IPL (SRH) Matches: 3

Wins: 1 Losses: 2 N/R: 0 ALSO READ: IPL 2026: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Win percentage: 33.33% IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs SRH Punjab Kings are expected to retain an unchanged top order with Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya in excellent form. Cooper Connolly has been a standout performer with 108 runs in two innings and may also be allowed to bowl, adding extra balance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer will continue at No. 4 after a strong fifty, while Nehal Wadhera needs runs to secure his place. Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis remain largely untested. In bowling, Arshdeep Singh leads the attack alongside Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett, both in good rhythm. Yuzvendra Chahal provides spin support, with Vijaykumar Vyshak likely as impact substitute.

Punjab Kings playing 11: P Arya, P Simran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, S Iyer (C), N Wadhera, Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, M Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs PBKS Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to retain their aggressive opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, despite a quiet outing in the last match. Captain Ishan Kishan is expected to bat at No. 3, providing stability and attacking intent.

The middle order features a mix of experience and youth, with Heinrich Klaasen in excellent form, supported by Nitish Kumar Reddy and Liam Livingstone. Young players like Aniket Verma and Harsh Dubey add flexibility. In bowling, Shivang Kumar handles spin duties, while Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel lead the pace attack but need more consistency. Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: TM Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C), LS Livingstone, H Klaasen, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, A Verma, S Kumar, Eshan Malinga, HV Patel, Jaydev Unadkat SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

IPL 2026: PBKS vs SRH key player battles 3. Shreyas Iyer vs Harshal Patel Shreyas Iyer’s battle against Harshal Patel is expected to be a key contest, especially in the middle overs when the SRH pacer is likely to operate. Historically, this matchup has favoured the bowler quite clearly. In their IPL encounters so far, Harshal has dismissed Iyer three times in four meetings. One of those dismissals came last season in Hyderabad, despite Iyer playing a blazing knock of 82 off 36 balls. Overall, Iyer has managed only 17 runs off 14 deliveries against Harshal, underlining the pacer’s dominance in this duel.

2. Ishan Kishan vs Yuzvendra Chahal The contest between Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal is set to be a crucial battle in the middle overs, with both players having competitive numbers against each other in the IPL. Kishan has faced Chahal seven times, scoring 55 runs at an impressive strike rate of 171.87. However, Chahal has also managed to dismiss him on three occasions, showing that the spinner has often found a way to break through despite Kishan’s aggressive approach. 1. Abhishek Sharma vs Arshdeep Singh This matchup carries added intrigue as Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh are not only domestic teammates but also familiar faces in the Indian setup. Their familiarity makes this a potentially game-defining duel.