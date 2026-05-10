IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to revive their IPL 2026 campaign when they face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 54 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur today.

RCB made a strong start to the season with four wins in their opening matches, but a dip in form has dragged them into a tightly packed mid-table battle with 12 points.

Their biggest concern has been the inconsistent middle order. Jitesh Sharma has struggled for runs, while skipper Rajat Patidar has also failed to maintain momentum after a bright start.

Tim David has provided some stability in the finishing role, but Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd are yet to deliver consistently. Despite recent setbacks, RCB are unlikely to make major changes to their playing XI.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, kept their playoff hopes alive with a convincing win over Lucknow Super Giants. Rohit Sharma’s return to form is a major positive, although concerns remain around Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RCB vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Now, before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game. Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB) Matches: 26 Wins: 17 Losses: 9 N/R: 0

Win percentage: 65.38% Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL (MI) Matches: 67 Wins: 37 Losses: 30 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 55.22% IPL 2026: RCB playing 11 vs MI Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be eager to arrest a worrying dip in form after losing three of their last five matches. Their batting unit, which powered them early in the season, has struggled in recent outings against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Much of the responsibility has fallen on Virat Kohli, with opener Jacob Bethell failing to provide strong starts since replacing the injured Phil Salt. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has also endured a lean run, with no substantial contribution so far. RCB will hope the unfamiliar Raipur surface suits their aggressive batting style better.

The bowling attack, led by experienced pacers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, remains one of their biggest strengths heading into the clash. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood Impact players: Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Phil Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs RCB Mumbai Indians head into the contest with renewed confidence after chasing down 228 against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match. Veteran opener Rohit Sharma returned from injury in style with a blazing 84, while Ryan Rickelton also impressed at the top. Mumbai’s batting line-up looks dangerous with Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Will Jacks providing depth and firepower. However, the fitness of captain Hardik Pandya remains under observation after he missed the last game because of back spasms, though he has travelled with the squad to Raipur. MI’s bowling unit appears formidable on paper, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch and young spinner AM Ghazanfar, giving them a balanced attack for Sunday’s encounter.

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (c), Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026: RCB vs MI key player battles RCB batters vs MI bowlers Batter (RCB) Bowler (MI) Inns Runs Outs SR Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah 16 148 5 121 Virat Kohli Deepak Chahar 10 74 2 136 Virat Kohli Trent Boult 15 116 4 129 Devdutt Padikkal Jasprit Bumrah 6 34 2 118 Rajat Patidar Deepak Chahar 4 29 1 145 Jitesh Sharma Jasprit Bumrah 7 41 3 132 Tim David Jasprit Bumrah 8 52 3 148 Tim David Deepak Chahar 5 44 1 176 Krunal Pandya Jasprit Bumrah 9 27 4 96 MI batters vs RCB bowlers