IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Two of the standout teams in IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are gearing up for an exciting encounter in Match 16 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday, April 10.

Rajasthan Royals have made an impressive start to the season, remaining unbeaten in their first three games with wins over Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians. Their dominant run has placed them at the top of the points table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, have built strong momentum after bouncing back from an opening loss, securing consecutive victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

Both sides possess formidable batting lineups capable of producing explosive innings. Rajasthan’s bowling unit, however, appears more balanced and settled compared to Bengaluru’s. The new-ball combinations are top-class on both sides: Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar spearhead RCB’s pace attack, while Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger open the bowling for Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: DC, MI, KKR, GT standings; top batters and bowlers RCB’s strategy will likely focus on curbing the destructive start provided by Rajasthan’s opening pair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Conversely, the Royals will rely on experienced batsmen Virat Kohli and Phil Salt to build a solid foundation upfront, setting the stage for power-hitter Tim David to unleash his hitting prowess, as he did in the previous encounter against Chennai. This clash promises high-scoring action and edge-of-the-seat moments for fans.

Riyan Parag’s captaincy record in IPL (RR) Matches: 11 Wins: 5 Losses: 6 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 45.45%

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB) Matches: 18 Wins: 13 Losses: 5 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 72.22%

RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar