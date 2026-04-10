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IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

RCB's strategy will likely focus on curbing the destructive start provided by Rajasthan's opening pair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026
RR vs RCB IPL 2026
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 10:28 AM IST
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Two of the standout teams in IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are gearing up for an exciting encounter in Match 16 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday, April 10.
 
Rajasthan Royals have made an impressive start to the season, remaining unbeaten in their first three games with wins over Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians. Their dominant run has placed them at the top of the points table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, have built strong momentum after bouncing back from an opening loss, securing consecutive victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.
 
Both sides possess formidable batting lineups capable of producing explosive innings. Rajasthan’s bowling unit, however, appears more balanced and settled compared to Bengaluru’s. The new-ball combinations are top-class on both sides: Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar spearhead RCB’s pace attack, while Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger open the bowling for Rajasthan.
 
RCB’s strategy will likely focus on curbing the destructive start provided by Rajasthan’s opening pair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Conversely, the Royals will rely on experienced batsmen Virat Kohli and Phil Salt to build a solid foundation upfront, setting the stage for power-hitter Tim David to unleash his hitting prowess, as he did in the previous encounter against Chennai. This clash promises high-scoring action and edge-of-the-seat moments for fans. 
 

Riyan Parag’s captaincy record in IPL (RR)

Matches: 11  Wins: 5  Losses: 6  N/R: 0  Win percentage: 45.45%
 
Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB)
Matches: 18
Wins: 13
Losses: 5
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 72.22%
 
RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala 
 
RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
 
IPL 2026: RR vs RCB  key player battles 
RR batter vs RCB bowler player battle
RR Batter RCB Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Strike Rate (SR)
Yashasvi Jaiswal Josh Hazlewood IPL 4 81 3 253
Yashasvi Jaiswal Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 9 101 0 174
Riyan Parag Krunal Pandya IPL 6 38 1 106
Ravindra Jadeja Suyash Sharma IPL 3 50 0 185
Ravindra Jadeja Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 10 64 1 131
Ravindra Jadeja Krunal Pandya IPL 8 32 2 100
Shimron Hetmyer Josh Hazlewood T20s 8 30 2 120
Shimron Hetmyer Bhuvneshwar Kumar T20s 13 60 2 122
Dhruv Jurel Suyash Sharma IPL 2 25 0 125
  RCB batters vs RR bowlers  
RCB batters vs RR bowlers player battle
Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Strike Rate (SR)
Virat Kohli Sandeep Sharma IPL 18 132 7 150
Virat Kohli Tushar Deshpande IPL 3 32 0 200
Virat Kohli Ravi Bishnoi IPL 6 36 1 88
Virat Kohli Jofra Archer T20s 11 103 1 129
Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja IPL 21 179 3 112
Virat Kohli Riyan Parag IPL 5 39 0 170
Philip Salt Tushar Deshpande IPL 5 24 1 171
Devdutt Padikkal Sandeep Sharma IPL 6 26 2 108
Devdutt Padikkal Tushar Deshpande IPL 4 42 0 221
Devdutt Padikkal Ravindra Jadeja IPL 5 44 1 129
Devdutt Padikkal Riyan Parag IPL 4 32 0 200
Rajat Patidar Ravi Bishnoi IPL 3 45 0 225
Tim David Tushar Deshpande IPL 3 19 2 211
Tim David Nandre Burger T20s 2 0 2 0
Tim David Ravi Bishnoi T20s 6 21 2 81
Jitesh Sharma Tushar Deshpande T20s 3 23 2 128
Krunal Pandya Jofra Archer IPL 5 8 2 57
 
   

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan Royals

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

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