IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their impressive run in IPL 2026 when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 36 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 25. RR have been among the most consistent teams this season, showing strong balance in both batting and bowling departments.

Their batting lineup has been significantly strengthened by the emergence of young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has provided stability and impact at the top. On the bowling front, Jofra Archer has led the attack brilliantly, delivering crucial breakthroughs at key moments to keep the team competitive in tight situations. They enter this fixture full of confidence after a commanding 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, a result that has boosted their momentum in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a fairly positive campaign so far, although a few inconsistent performances have prevented them from building sustained dominance. With four victories from seven matches, SRH have relied heavily on their aggressive batting approach, which has helped them secure some dominant wins against strong opposition. Notably, they had already defeated Rajasthan earlier in the season, giving them added confidence heading into this encounter. With both sides performing well and pushing for higher positions on the points table, this match promises to be a competitive and entertaining contest in Jaipur. Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL (RR)

Matches: 15 Wins: 7 Losses: 8 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 46.67% Ishan Kishan’s captaincy record in IPL (SRH) Matches: 6 Wins: 3 Losses: 3 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 50% IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs SRH Rajasthan Royals’ opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been outstanding, scoring 499 runs together, with Sooryavanshi emerging as the leading run-scorer at a strike rate of 220.86. Dhruv Jurel has been the third-highest scorer with 181 runs at a strong strike rate near 170. However, the middle order, including Riyan Parag (81) and Shimron Hetmyer (61), has struggled for consistency. Ravindra Jadeja impressed with an unbeaten 43 against LSG and has also taken six wickets economically. In bowling, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi lead with 11 wickets each, while Nandre Burger has contributed eight wickets so far.

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma Impact Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ravi Bishnoi, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Brijesh Sharma

IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs RR SRH’s top order of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan is expected to provide an explosive start. Abhishek has been in outstanding form with 323 runs at a strike rate of 215, while Kishan has contributed 238 runs and is likely to continue as wicketkeeper. Travis Head, however, has been inconsistent so far this season. Heinrich Klaasen has been a standout performer with 320 runs and sits near the top of the Orange Cap standings. Nitish Kumar Reddy adds balance with his all-round skills, while the bowling unit, led by Pat Cummins’ expected return, looks strengthened with support from Shivam Kumar, Sakib Hussain, and Eshan Malinga.