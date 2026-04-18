Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

With back-to-back victories under their belt, CSK seem to have found their rhythm again and will look to build on this resurgence as the tournament progresses.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026
SRH vs CSK IPL 2026
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Chennai Super Kings head into this contest with renewed confidence after overcoming a difficult start to their IPL 2026 campaign. The five-time champions had initially faltered, suffering three consecutive defeats against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings, which raised early concerns around their form.
 
However, a return to home conditions sparked a turnaround. CSK registered an emphatic win over Delhi Capitals, powered by Sanju Samson’s brilliant century and Jamie Overton’s four-wicket haul. They carried that momentum forward with another convincing performance, easing past Kolkata Knight Riders.
 
With back-to-back victories under their belt, CSK seem to have found their rhythm again and will look to build on this resurgence as the tournament progresses. 
 
Ishan Kishan’s captaincy record in IPL (SRH)
Matches: 5
Wins: 2
Losses: 3
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 40%
 
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy record in IPL (CSK)
Matches: 24
Wins: 10
Losses: 14
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 41.67%
 
IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs CSK
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad head into their IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings with renewed confidence after the impressive rise of young pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain. Replacing experienced bowlers Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat, the uncapped duo made an immediate impact by dismantling Rajasthan Royals’ top order, reducing them to 9 for 5 in the first three overs and handing them their first defeat of the season. 
 
Their emergence has significantly strengthened SRH’s previously inconsistent pace attack. With improved bowling balance complementing a powerful batting lineup featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH look well-rounded.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
 
Impact player: Saqib Hossein/ Pat Cummins
 
SRH squad for IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
 
IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs SRH
 
Chennai Super Kings’ middle order brings strong firepower, with Sarfaraz Khan scoring quickly and Shivam Dube adding stability. Dewald Brevis is finding form, while Jamie Overton contributes as a useful all-rounder. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been in outstanding touch, including an unbeaten century, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will aim to rediscover his rhythm at the top. 
 
Ayush Mhatre has impressed with consistent runs and acceleration. In bowling, spinners Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad have controlled the middle overs well. With Khaleel Ahmed injured, pacers Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh will play key roles, alongside Mukesh Choudhary adding pace.
 
Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh
 
CSK squad for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes
 
IPL 2026: SRH vs CSK key player battles 
SRH batters vs CSK bowlers player battle
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Strike Rate
Abhishek Sharma Mukesh Choudhary TATA IPL 3 57 1 211
Abhishek Sharma Rahul Chahar TATA IPL 3 10 2 71
Ishan Kishan Mukesh Choudhary TATA IPL 2 6 2 100
Ishan Kishan Matt Henry T20s 4 40 0 267
Ishan Kishan Anshul Kamboj T20s 2 32 0 168
Liam Livingstone Noor Ahmad T20s 7 35 4 113
Liam Livingstone Akeal Hosein T20s 10 42 4 100
Heinrich Klaasen Noor Ahmad TATA IPL 2 43 0 269
  CSK batters vs SRH bowlers 
CSK batters vs SRH bowlers player battle
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Strike Rate
Sanju Samson Jaydev Unadkat TATA IPL 5 23 0 121
Sanju Samson Harshal Patel TATA IPL 6 27 3 104
Sanju Samson Shivam Mavi TATA IPL 7 34 5 136
MS Dhoni Jaydev Unadkat TATA IPL 9 106 1 241
MS Dhoni Harshal Patel TATA IPL 10 25 4 71
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Big boost for SRH! Cummins expected to make IPL 2026 return against RR

IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

GT vs KKR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

IPL 2026: GT vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2026 GT vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story