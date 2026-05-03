IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today. Both teams head into this clash with renewed momentum after overcoming early struggles in the tournament.

SRH, known as the Orange Army, endured a difficult start, losing three of their opening four matches. However, a major reshuffle in their bowling unit turned things around. Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the side has found consistency and confidence, registering five consecutive victories. With their form peaking at the right time, another win could propel them to the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, KKR have scripted a comeback of their own. The three-time champions had a poor beginning, suffering five defeats in their first six outings. Since then, they have bounced back strongly with two successive wins. Their latest success came in a thrilling Super Over contest against the Lucknow Super Giants. KKR are also likely to be boosted by the inclusion of Matheesha Pathirana, who is expected to make his debut for the franchise. His pace and variations could be key against SRH’s powerful batting lineup. Pat Cummins’ captaincy record in IPL 2026 (SRH) Matches: 2 Wins: 2

Losses: 0 N/R: 0 Win percentage: 100% Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL (KKR) Matches: 46 Wins: 16 Losses: 28 N/R: 3 ALSO READ: IPL 2026: SRH vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Win percentage: 34.78% IPL 2026: SRH Playing 11 vs KKR Sunrisers Hyderabad have been boosted by strong batting performances in IPL 2026. Opener Abhishek Sharma is in excellent form with 425 runs in nine matches, including a century and three fifties, making him one of the top run scorers. Travis Head and Ishan Kishan have also provided steady starts, while Heinrich Klaasen has been consistent in the middle order. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has contributed with both bat and ball. On the bowling front, Eshan Malinga and Praful Hinge have impressed with key wickets, supported by Sakib Hussain’s useful impact spells.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga Impact Player: Sakib Hussain SRH Squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra IPL 2026: KKR Playing 11 vs SRH Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Ajinkya Rahane, are still struggling in the lower half of the table in IPL 2026. Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been their most reliable batter with 209 runs, but the overall batting unit has lacked consistency throughout the season. The team continues to depend on the finishing power of Rinku Singh and the aggressive stroke play of Cameron Green.

In the bowling department, Vaibhav Arora and Kartik Tyagi have taken the most wickets but have also been expensive at times. This puts added responsibility on veteran spinner Sunil Narine, who will be key in controlling SRH’s powerful batting lineup. Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi. Impact Player Options: Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey. KKR Squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Tejasvi Dahiya, Prashant Solanki, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra