IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up

The playoff race in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is intensifying, and match 49 brings a crucial clash as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 6.

PBKS sit at the top with 13 points from nine matches, while SRH are close behind in third with 12 from ten. A win here could solidify a top-two push, while defeat may slightly loosen their grip on the playoff race.

Both teams boast strong batting units but have struggled for consistency with the ball. PBKS will be concerned about their pace trio leaking runs, while SRH too have relied heavily on a couple of bowlers to deliver breakthroughs.

With both sides coming off defeats, expect an aggressive approach as they look to regain momentum in a tightly packed points table battle.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: SRH vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Now, before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Pat Cummins’ captaincy record in IPL 2026 (SRH)

Matches: 3

Wins: 2

Losses: 1

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 66.66%

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS)

Matches: 96

Wins: 56

Losses: 37

N/R: 3

Win percentage: 60.21%

IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this clash looking to quickly recover from their loss to KKR that ended a five-match winning streak. Captain Pat Cummins returns as a key figure, strengthening both leadership and the pace attack. The batting unit remains largely reliable, with Travis Head rediscovering form through consecutive fifties, while Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen continue to provide consistency.

SRH’s bowling has been a standout feature this season. Youngsters like Eshan Malinga, along with Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, have delivered effectively in the death overs, giving the side balance. Their ability to close out innings makes them a dangerous unit, especially in home conditions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact player: Sakib Hussain

SRH squad for IPL 2026:

Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra

IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs SRH

Punjab Kings come into the match under pressure after back-to-back defeats halted their strong run at the top of the table. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS will be keen to address issues in both departments. Their aggressive top order—Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Cooper Connolly—has recently struggled with consistency, often leaving the middle order exposed.

The middle order, featuring players like Marcus Stoinis, has yet to consistently build partnerships under pressure. Bowling remains a concern, with key names such as Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen unable to fully control the flow of runs. Punjab will need sharper execution to regain momentum.

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitch Owen

PBKS squad for IPL 2026:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey

IPL 2026: SRH vs PBKS key player battles

SRH batters vs PBKS bowlers

Batter (SRH) Bowler (PBKS) Inns Runs Outs SR Travis Head Yuzvendra Chahal 4 50 1 200 Travis Head Arshdeep Singh 8 59 3 140 Travis Head Marcus Stoinis 3 55 1 212 Abhishek Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal 5 47 1 247 Abhishek Sharma Lockie Ferguson 6 38 1 173 Abhishek Sharma Arshdeep Singh 8 85 1 198 Abhishek Sharma Marco Jansen 2 39 0 325 Ishan Kishan Yuzvendra Chahal 8 57 3 168 Ishan Kishan Arshdeep Singh 7 39 4 186 Heinrich Klaasen Yuzvendra Chahal 10 141 3 204 Heinrich Klaasen Arshdeep Singh 7 24 3 104 Nitish Kumar Reddy Harpreet Brar 2 45 0 225