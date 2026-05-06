Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up

IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up

Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS started their season with a seven-match unbeaten streak but have now lost two games in a row and will be looking to avoid a hat-trick of losses vs SRH

SRH vs PBKS key player battles
SRH vs PBKS key player battles
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The playoff race in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is intensifying, and match 49 brings a crucial clash as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 6.
 
PBKS sit at the top with 13 points from nine matches, while SRH are close behind in third with 12 from ten. A win here could solidify a top-two push, while defeat may slightly loosen their grip on the playoff race.
 
Both teams boast strong batting units but have struggled for consistency with the ball. PBKS will be concerned about their pace trio leaking runs, while SRH too have relied heavily on a couple of bowlers to deliver breakthroughs.
 
With both sides coming off defeats, expect an aggressive approach as they look to regain momentum in a tightly packed points table battle.
 
Now, before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game. 

Pat Cummins’ captaincy record in IPL 2026 (SRH)

  • Matches: 3
  • Wins: 2
  • Losses: 1
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 66.66%

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS)

  • Matches: 96
  • Wins: 56
  • Losses: 37
  • N/R: 3
  • Win percentage: 60.21%

IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this clash looking to quickly recover from their loss to KKR that ended a five-match winning streak. Captain Pat Cummins returns as a key figure, strengthening both leadership and the pace attack. The batting unit remains largely reliable, with Travis Head rediscovering form through consecutive fifties, while Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen continue to provide consistency.
 
SRH’s bowling has been a standout feature this season. Youngsters like Eshan Malinga, along with Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, have delivered effectively in the death overs, giving the side balance. Their ability to close out innings makes them a dangerous unit, especially in home conditions.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
 
Impact player: Sakib Hussain
 
SRH squad for IPL 2026:
 
Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra

IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs SRH

Punjab Kings come into the match under pressure after back-to-back defeats halted their strong run at the top of the table. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS will be keen to address issues in both departments. Their aggressive top order—Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Cooper Connolly—has recently struggled with consistency, often leaving the middle order exposed.
 
The middle order, featuring players like Marcus Stoinis, has yet to consistently build partnerships under pressure. Bowling remains a concern, with key names such as Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen unable to fully control the flow of runs. Punjab will need sharper execution to regain momentum.
 
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitch Owen
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2026:
 
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey

IPL 2026: SRH vs PBKS key player battles

SRH batters vs PBKS bowlers
 
Batter (SRH) Bowler (PBKS) Inns Runs Outs SR
Travis Head Yuzvendra Chahal 4 50 1 200
Travis Head Arshdeep Singh 8 59 3 140
Travis Head Marcus Stoinis 3 55 1 212
Abhishek Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal 5 47 1 247
Abhishek Sharma Lockie Ferguson 6 38 1 173
Abhishek Sharma Arshdeep Singh 8 85 1 198
Abhishek Sharma Marco Jansen 2 39 0 325
Ishan Kishan Yuzvendra Chahal 8 57 3 168
Ishan Kishan Arshdeep Singh 7 39 4 186
Heinrich Klaasen Yuzvendra Chahal 10 141 3 204
Heinrich Klaasen Arshdeep Singh 7 24 3 104
Nitish Kumar Reddy Harpreet Brar 2 45 0 225
 
PBKS batters vs SRH bowlers
 
Batter (PBKS) Bowler (SRH) Inns Runs Outs SR
Shreyas Iyer Eshan Malinga 2 43 0 287
Shreyas Iyer Harshal Patel 5 34 3 179
Shreyas Iyer Pat Cummins 4 42 0 191
Marcus Stoinis Harshal Patel 5 28 2 156
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

IPL 2026 DC vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

IPL 2026: Mid-season review of PBKS, top performers, remaining fixtures

IPL 2026: Pooran announces form in style for LSG; slams 16-ball fifty vs MI

IPL 2026 DC vs CSK: Delhi weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsSunrisers HyderabadCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story