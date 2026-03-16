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IPL 2026: Vaibhav eyes history, targets Chris Gayle's 175-run record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wants to go past the iconic 175 not out scored by Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013.

Vaibhav dreams of breaking Chris Gayle's 175-run IPL record in the future.
Vaibhav dreams of breaking Chris Gayle's 175-run IPL record in the future.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 6:11 PM IST
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Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already captured attention with his fearless strokeplay, but the teenager now has an even bigger goal in mind, surpassing the highest individual score in IPL history.
 
Targeting Gayle’s Historic Record
 
During a conversation with commentator Harsha Bhogle at the BCCI’s annual awards ceremony in Delhi on March 15, Sooryavanshi was asked which IPL milestone he would most like to achieve, the fastest century, six sixes in an over, or the highest individual score.
 
The youngster didn’t hesitate with his answer. He wants to go past the iconic 175 not out scored by Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013.
 
Gayle’s knock, which came off just 66 balls, remains the highest individual score not only in IPL history but also across all men’s T20 cricket. The closest challenger is Aaron Finch, who smashed 172 against Zimbabwe in a T20 international in Harare in 2018.
 
A Rising Star with Big Numbers Already
 
Despite not yet turning 15, Sooryavanshi has already produced remarkable performances in the shortest format. His personal best stands at 144 runs, which he scored for India A against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in late 2025.
 
That innings is part of an impressive tally that includes three T20 centuries in just 18 innings, highlighting his explosive potential at a very young age.
 
Among the Fastest Centuries in IPL History
 
Sooryavanshi also made headlines in IPL 2025 when he smashed a century in just 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. That knock ranks as the second-fastest hundred in IPL history, behind Gayle’s 30-ball century that came during his record-breaking 175.
 
His ability to dominate bowling attacks has already made him one of the most exciting prospects in the league.
 
Focus Remains on Team Success
 
Even with personal milestones in sight, Sooryavanshi insists that his primary aim for the upcoming season is helping his team succeed. 
Rajasthan Royals retained the young batter ahead of IPL 2026, and he says lifting the trophy with the franchise is his biggest objective.
 
“The main goal for IPL 2026 is to win the trophy,” Sooryavanshi said while speaking to JioHotstar on the sidelines of the awards ceremony. “If the team wins, it means I’ve contributed well. So my focus is to perform for the team and help us become champions.”
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueCricket NewsRajasthan Royals

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

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