Former Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson ranks as the third-youngest player to reach 500 IPL runs, achieving the feat at 19 years and 195 days.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as Rajasthan Royals’ leading run-scorer in IPL 2026, amassing 254 runs so far. He has notched up two half-centuries this season, both coming off just 15 deliveries, jointly the third-fastest fifties in IPL history.

Prithvi Shaw held the record for a while, scoring his 500th ipl run at 19 years 164 days. However, the 15-year old star kid hasn’t left any oage unturned when it comes to batting heroics.