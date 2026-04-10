IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits 15-ball fifty against RCB in Guwahati
From the very first over, there was intent with the youngster hitting 8 boundaries and 4 sixes.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his purple patch in IPL 2026 as he scored yet another 15-ball fifty on the night, this time against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati with Rajasthan chasing 202 runs. This is his 2nd 15-ball half century this year, with the first one coming against CSK in their tournament opener.
From the very first over, there was intent with the youngster hitting 8 boundaries and 4 sixes. By the time the bowlers realized the damage, the game had already slipped away. The young left-hander unleashed a brutal display of clean hitting, timing, and fearless stroke play that left even seasoned international bowlers helpless.
He alongside Dhruv Jurel fired RR to the highest powerplay score this season - 97/1.
| Fastest Fifties by Indians in IPL (Balls Faced)
| Balls
| Player
| Team
| Opponent
| Venue
| Year
| 13
| Yashasvi Jaiswal
| RR
| KKR
| Kolkata
| 2023
| 14
| KL Rahul
| PBKS
| DC
| Mohali
| 2018
| 15
| Yusuf Pathan
| KKR
| SRH
| Kolkata
| 2014
| 15
| Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
| RR
| CSK
| Guwahati
| 2026
| 15
| Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
| RR
| RCB
| Guwahati
| 2026*
Sooryavanshi’s innings was not just fast, it was ruthless. He dismantled the RCB attack with fearless hitting over cover, midwicket, and straight down the ground. Even the best death bowlers had no answers. His approach was simple: see ball, hit ball.
| Sub-20 fifties in IPL
| Player
| Number of Sub-20 Ball 50s
| Nicholas Pooran
| 4
| Abhishek Sharma
| 4
| Jake Fraser-McGurk
| 3
| Travis Head
| 3
| Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
| 3*
By the time he reached 50 in just 15 deliveries, the match had already been ripped apart. The opposition was left stunned, the crowd was roaring, and a star was born on the grand IPL stage. However, he was dismissed by Krunal Pandya later in the 9th over at 78 runs off 26 deliveries, ending the 100-run stand with Jurel on the night.