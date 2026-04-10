IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits 15-ball fifty against RCB in Guwahati

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his purple patch in IPL 2026 as he scored yet another 15-ball fifty on the night, this time against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati with Rajasthan chasing 202 runs. This is his 2nd 15-ball half century this year, with the first one coming against CSK in their tournament opener.

He alongside Dhruv Jurel fired RR to the highest powerplay score this season - 97/1. ALSO READ: RR vs MI Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match? From the very first over, there was intent with the youngster hitting 8 boundaries and 4 sixes. By the time the bowlers realized the damage, the game had already slipped away. The young left-hander unleashed a brutal display of clean hitting, timing, and fearless stroke play that left even seasoned international bowlers helpless.He alongside Dhruv Jurel fired RR to the highest powerplay score this season - 97/1.

Fastest Fifties by Indians in IPL (Balls Faced) Balls Player Team Opponent Venue Year 13 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR KKR Kolkata 2023 14 KL Rahul PBKS DC Mohali 2018 15 Yusuf Pathan KKR SRH Kolkata 2014 15 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR CSK Guwahati 2026 15 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR RCB Guwahati 2026* Sub-20 fifties in IPL Player Number of Sub-20 Ball 50s Nicholas Pooran 4 Abhishek Sharma 4 Jake Fraser-McGurk 3 Travis Head 3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 3* Sooryavanshi’s innings was not just fast, it was ruthless. He dismantled the RCB attack with fearless hitting over cover, midwicket, and straight down the ground. Even the best death bowlers had no answers. His approach was simple: see ball, hit ball.