IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 3rd fastest hundred in IPL history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his extraordinary rise in IPL 2026 by producing yet another record-breaking performance, hammering a sensational 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The knock, which included 5 fours and 12 sixes, is now the third-fastest hundred in the history of the tournament and marks his second IPL ton.

Fastest IPL hundreds Player Balls Match Venue Date CH Gayle 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors Bangalore 23/04/13 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 35 Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans Jaipur 28/04/25 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 36 Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 25/04/26 YK Pathan 37 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 13/03/10 Heinrich Klaasen 37 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 25/05/25 The 15-year-old left-hander reached his half-century in just 15 deliveries after being dropped early by Aniket Verma, continuing a pattern he had already shown earlier in the season. With this innings, he also became the youngest player ever to reach 1000 runs in T20 cricket.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 last month, entered the season with massive expectations following his explosive 175-run knock off 80 balls in India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph earlier this year. He has since carried that form into the IPL, consistently dominating world-class bowling attacks. Fearless approach against top bowlers The youngster has shown no signs of intimidation against elite bowlers. Earlier this season, he smashed 78 off 26 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 52 off 17 balls against Chennai Super Kings, and 39 off just 14 deliveries against Mumbai Indians. He has also taken on bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, hitting him for a six off the very first ball he faced, and Josh Hazlewood with remarkable confidence.