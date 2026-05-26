IPL 2026: Virat Kohli adds a unique record to his name vs GT in Qualifier 1

Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli continued his purple patch with the bat in IPL 2026 as he added yet another record in the Qualifier 1 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Kohli started the game with a total of 557 runs to his name this season and needed just 43 runs to become the first batter in the tournament’s history to record 600-plus individual runs in four consecutive seasons. However, he failed to convert it into a big total and was dismissed by Jason Holder on 43 off 25 balls.

Kohli started slowly and was in some trouble against Kagiso Rabada. However, he soon picked up the pace and crossed the required 43-run mark with a single on the fifth ball of the eighth over bowled by Rashid Khan. Before the match, Kohli was tied with Chris Gayle, David Warner, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan with three consecutive seasons of 600-plus scores. IPL 2026 Qualifier 1, RCB vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Notably, Virat Kohli also holds the record for most runs in a single edition with his 973-run season in IPL 2016.