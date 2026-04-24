IPL 2026: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 800 boundaries in IPL

Virat Kohli delivered yet another masterclass for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2026 encounter against Gujarat Titans, turning milestones into reality with a trademark blend of control and aggression. Hitting his first boundary on the night, he reached an elite boundary hitting milestone that the domestic tournament had never seen over the years. Already in sublime touch coming into the match, Kohli elevated his legacy further with a landmark innings that could add several historic records to his name on the night

800 fours milestone completed in style

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming The RCB star also brought up his 800th IPL boundary during the innings, becoming the first batter ever to reach this landmark. Known for his precision stroke play, Kohli once again showcased his ability to pierce gaps effortlessly, adding another elite record to his already decorated career.