IPL 2026: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 800 boundaries in IPL

Virat Kohli delivered yet another masterclass for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2026 encounter against Gujarat Titans, turning milestones into reality with a trademark blend of control and aggression. Hitting his first boundary on the night, he reached an elite boundary hitting milestone that the domestic tournament had never seen over the years. Already in sublime touch coming into the match, Kohli elevated his legacy further with a landmark innings that could add several historic records to his name on the night
800 fours milestone completed in style
The RCB star also brought up his 800th IPL boundary during the innings, becoming the first batter ever to reach this landmark. Known for his precision stroke play, Kohli once again showcased his ability to pierce gaps effortlessly, adding another elite record to his already decorated career.
Kohli further stamped his authority by smashing his 300th IPL six, becoming only the third player in league history to achieve the milestone. This power-hitting achievement places him alongside the most destructive names the format has ever seen, highlighting his evolution as a complete T20 batter.
Continues dominance in T20 six-hitting charts
Beyond the IPL, Kohli also moved closer to another rare milestone in overall T20 cricket, further strengthening his reputation as one of the most complete batters in the modern game. His runs against Gujarat Titans added yet another chapter to an already extraordinary career defined by records, runs, and consistency.