IPL 2026: We have plans for Sooryavanshi - GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel has defended the team’s approach ahead of their crucial IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals, insisting that consistency remains the franchise’s biggest strength despite criticism from rivals and experts over their style of play.

GT have often been labelled as a “predictable” side because of their comparatively traditional batting method, especially at the top of the order. However, Parthiv believes the results achieved by the franchise since entering the IPL speak louder than outside opinions.

Parthiv backs Gujarat Titans’ identity

Since making their debut in 2022, Gujarat Titans have qualified for the playoffs in four out of five seasons, including winning the title in their inaugural campaign. Even this year, GT finished second in the points table despite questions around their aggressive intent compared to other teams.

ALSO READ: French Open 2026: World no. 1 Sinner knocked out by Cerundolo in 2nd round Addressing the criticism, Parthiv said the Titans are comfortable sticking to their own blueprint. “We were sitting pretty at number 2 in the points table. I know other teams can think whatever they want to think. There are 6 teams who have not qualified also and I know that the references which you have come from, that I know Tom Moody has said about GT. But see, we have finished number 2. And we know what kind of cricket we want to play. And we back ourselves to give results.”

'Won't change our plans' The former India wicketkeeper added that GT never felt the need to change their methods even during difficult phases earlier in the season. “Since GT's inception, four out of five years, we have qualified. Results are there for everyone to see. Everybody has their different way of playing. We have our own style of playing. Even in the first half of the tournament, we were not doing that great. We were just doing okay.” “But we still stuck to our process. We trust in our ability. We know what we can do. And that is something which we will try to do tomorrow as well.”

Consistency vs Rajasthan’s X-factor players While Gujarat Titans rely heavily on structure and consistency, Rajasthan Royals head into Qualifier 2 with multiple match-winners in top form, including teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and fast bowler Jofra Archer. Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the biggest stories of IPL 2026, scoring 680 runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 242.85. When asked whether GT lacked the same kind of “X-factor,” Parthiv dismissed the comparison and stressed that results matter more than labels. “So as long as we are getting results, we don't have to think about whether we need an X-factor or consistency. It's about getting pieces together and getting the result.”

Titans cautious of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi threat Gujarat Titans will once again need to find a way to stop Sooryavanshi early after his explosive performances in recent matches. GT had managed to dismiss him in the league stage encounter, with Mohammed Siraj troubling the youngster using short-pitched bowling. However, Parthiv refused to reveal the team’s tactical plans ahead of the knockout clash. “I am not a broadcaster at the moment, so won't be able to reveal our plans. I am very excited about the way he is batting. Hopefully, we will be able to get him out him early in the game and we will be able to execute our plans.”