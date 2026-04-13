IPL 2026: Who is Praful Hinge? SRH pacer who took 3 wickets in debut over

The rise of uncapped talents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continued on Monday as, in match 2 of the season, 24-year-old Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Praful Hinge created history by becoming the first player in IPL history to take three wickets in his debut over against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan shines in Hyderabad with a 44-ball 91 vs RR Hinge, who was handed the debut cap by the SRH management in place of Jaydev Unadkat, took the wickets of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Luhan-dre Pretorius in the span of five balls to create history.

Who is Praful Hinge?

Praful Hinge is a right-arm medium-fast bowler from Vidarbha who has emerged as a promising pace option in domestic cricket. He was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Hinge has built a strong reputation in red-ball cricket. In just 10 first-class matches, he has claimed 27 wickets, including a four-wicket haul. His impressive form continued in the latest Ranji Trophy season, where he picked up 16 wickets in six matches, finishing as one of Vidarbha’s leading wicket-takers.

He also played a role in Vidarbha’s maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph, scalping five wickets in five matches during the 2025–26 season while maintaining an economy rate of 6.06.

Despite limited exposure in the T20 format, Hinge has shown promise. In his only appearance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he delivered an economical spell, conceding just 23 runs in four overs and dismissing Andhra’s skipper Ricky Bhui.