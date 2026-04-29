IPL 2026: Why are Mumbai Indians players wearing black armbands vs SRH?

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

We're going to bat first. Looks like a good, breezy day, as you mentioned, slightly cold compared to generally. I don't think dew will be a factor, we're gonna keep in mind and we're just gonna bat and see how much we can score. (on the preparations) I think it was important for all of us to just reset, not get too complicated, just have a couple of good boys' evenings, which we had as a group. And we've had a good couple of sessions. So just ticked all the boxes, which I felt as a group we felt that can, you know, refresh the boys now just excited for the game. Mitchell (Santner) was unfortunate, and so was Quinny today. He just did something to his wrist. We have a couple of changes for this team. Ryan (Rickelton) comes in place of Quinny. We've got Robin Minz. Rohit's gonna take a couple of more games. He's been trying, it's not up to exactly where he would want, so not available for the team. Absolutely (on his form). We just want to kind of come out and play the best cricket I know as well. That will definitely help the group and the team.