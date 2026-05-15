IPL 2026: Why CSK and LSG players are wearing black armbands today?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are taking each other on in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

It is a crucial game for CSK, who are pushing for playoff qualification, as a win today will help them enter the top four for the first time this season.

Both teams are taking the field today wearing black armbands to pay tribute to the victims of the massive hailstorm in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which claimed the lives of 117 people.

Both teams also observed a minute’s silence before the start of the game as a mark of respect for the victims.

Violent storm causes widespread destruction in Uttar Pradesh A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rainfall caused large-scale destruction across several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, leaving at least 117 people dead and several others injured within 24 hours. According to officials, the disaster affected 26 districts across the state, damaging homes, uprooting trees, and causing multiple structural collapses. IPL 2026 Match 59, LSG vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Most casualties were reported after trees, walls, and roofs collapsed during the intense storm, while several people were also hit by flying debris and objects carried by strong winds. Authorities said 170 animals were killed and 227 houses suffered damage in the extreme weather conditions.

Multiple changes for both CSK and LSG Before the tribute, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. LSG made three changes to their playing 11, with Akash Singh, Mayank Yadav, and Mukul Chaudhary coming in for Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, and Avesh Khan. On the other hand, CSK also made two changes, with Spencer Johnson coming in for the now ruled-out Jamie Overton and Gurjapneet Singh replacing Akeal Hosein. IPL 2026: LSG vs CSK playing 11 Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav