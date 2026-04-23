IPL 2026: Why CSK players are wearing black armbands against Mumbai today?

Players of the Chennai Super Kings were seen wearing black armbands during their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The gesture was made in remembrance of fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary’s mother.

Mukesh Choudhary’s Personal Loss

Fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary recently lost his mother, Prema Devi, after a prolonged illness. She had been undergoing treatment at Tata Hospital in Mumbai before passing away earlier this week.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Sanju Samson hits 5th IPL hundred, continues fine form for CSK Following the unfortunate news, Mukesh travelled back to his hometown in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, to be with his family during the difficult time. His elder brother, Dr. Rajesh Choudhary, performed the final rites.

CSK’s Emotional Support for the Player The Chennai Super Kings management and players extended their full support to Mukesh Choudhary and his family. The franchise also confirmed that the team would wear black armbands as a mark of respect and solidarity. CSK shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing that the team stands with Mukesh and is keeping him in their thoughts during this emotional period. Match Context: MI Opt to Bowl First In the same fixture, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first. The high-profile “El Clasico” clash saw notable absentees, with both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma missing due to injuries.