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IPL 2026: Why is Riyan Parag not playing for RR against Gujarat today?

Jaiswal won the toss and decided to field first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur tonight. Riyan has been replaced by Shimron Hetmyer in the playing eleven.

Riyan Parag RR
Riyan Parag RR
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 7:22 PM IST
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Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag is unavailable for today's IPL 2026 encounter between Rajasthan and Gujarat Titans due to a hamstring injury. Yashasvi Jaiswal stood in place of him as the stand in skipper for tonight's clash and confirmed the injury news after the toss.  Jaiswal won the toss and decided to field first at the Sawai mansingh Stadium in Jaipur tonight. Riyan has been replaced by Shimron Hetmyer in the playing eleven.  Jaiswal after the toss: We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good and we want to chase it. Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he'll be coming back soon. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Yash Raj Punja comes in. That's the two guys who are coming in. I'm really excited, looking forward to the game. 
ALSO READ: IPL 2026 RR vs GT: Pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats
 
IPL 2026: RR vs GT Playing 11
 
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
 
Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj  (More to follow)
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsGujarat Titans

First Published: May 09 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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