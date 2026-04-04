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IPL 2026: Why is Shubman Gill not playing in GT vs RR match today?

With the seriousness of the injury not known, Rashid did say that he will be available soon for the rest of the matches this season.

Shubman Gill not playing vs RR in IPL 2026
Shubman Gill not playing vs RR in IPL 2026
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 8:03 PM IST
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Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill is unavailable for GT's IPL 2026 encounter against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight due to injury. The fitness update was given by Gujarat's stand in skipper Rashid Khan after the toss who informed that the Indian batter is suffering from a muscle spasm.  With the seriousness of the injury not known, Rashid did say that he will be available soon for the rest of the matches this season. Gujarat bring in a debutant for tonight's game as Kumar Kushagra makes his debut for the hosts on the night. 
ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Why is Hardik Pandya not playing in DC vs MI match today?
  Rashid Khan after the toss: We wanted to bowl first. Gill has a muscle spasm, hopefully he will be back soon. KK (Kumar Kushagra) is playing his first game and look forward to see him play. We played good cricket in the last game as well. Was a good game. We need to bring out 100% here.  GT playing 11 vs RR: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna 
It marked the second instance on Saturday where a team captain missed an IPL match. Mumbai Indians were also without their skipper Hardik Pandya in their clash against Delhi Capitals due to illness, with Suryakumar Yadav stepping in as stand-in captain.
 
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and chose to bat first, becoming the first skipper this season to opt for setting a target. Parag mentioned that the team aims to put up a total close to 210 and then depend on their bowling attack to defend it later in the game.
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Topics :Shubman GillIndian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansRajasthan Royals

First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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